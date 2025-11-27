SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / BIG 8
Byunghak Kim

BIG 8

Byunghak Kim
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
11 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 35%
FBS-Real
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
48
Negociações com lucro:
32 (66.66%)
Negociações com perda:
16 (33.33%)
Melhor negociação:
3 714.00 JPY
Pior negociação:
-5 272.00 JPY
Lucro bruto:
37 502.00 JPY (14 372 pips)
Perda bruta:
-20 140.00 JPY (8 109 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
8 (5 881.00 JPY)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
8 248.00 JPY (7)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.23
Atividade de negociação:
100.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
7.62%
Último negócio:
4 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
6
Tempo médio de espera:
6 dias
Fator de recuperação:
2.22
Negociações longas:
16 (33.33%)
Negociações curtas:
32 (66.67%)
Fator de lucro:
1.86
Valor esperado:
361.71 JPY
Lucro médio:
1 171.94 JPY
Perda média:
-1 258.75 JPY
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
5 (-6 311.00 JPY)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-6 574.00 JPY (3)
Crescimento mensal:
3.36%
Algotrading:
87%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
1 360.00 JPY
Máximo:
7 824.00 JPY (11.41%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
11.48% (6 311.00 JPY)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
24.98% (17 033.00 JPY)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
USDJPY 8
GBPUSD 8
AUDCAD 8
EURUSD 6
AUDUSD 6
NZDUSD 6
EURJPY 5
NZDCAD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
USDJPY 2
GBPUSD 19
AUDCAD 41
EURUSD 63
AUDUSD 39
NZDUSD -64
EURJPY 49
NZDCAD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
USDJPY -1.7K
GBPUSD 1.4K
AUDCAD 1.7K
EURUSD 3K
AUDUSD 588
NZDUSD -1.4K
EURJPY 2.6K
NZDCAD 95
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +3 714.00 JPY
Pior negociação: -5 272 JPY
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 3
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +5 881.00 JPY
Máxima perda consecutiva: -6 311.00 JPY

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FBS-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ForexTime-MT5
0.00 × 6
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
EGMSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
AtriaFinancial-Production
0.00 × 1
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 6
SUSHIGlobalInvesting-Live
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 2
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 3
MilliniumFortune-Live
0.00 × 3
StraitsFutures-ATL Live
0.00 × 2
FreshForex-MT5
0.00 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.00 × 7
Thinkvate-Live
0.00 × 8
TengriSecurities-Server
0.00 × 2
Garnet-Server
0.00 × 1
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
0.00 × 4
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 1
LandFX-Live
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsSC-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
DerivMT-Server
0.00 × 1
BetailCapitalLtd-Server
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 2
266 mais ...
Sem comentários
2025.12.19 19:32
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.18 17:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.17 06:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 05:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.03 03:49
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.27 15:01
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2025.11.27 04:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
