- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Negociações:
48
Negociações com lucro:
32 (66.66%)
Negociações com perda:
16 (33.33%)
Melhor negociação:
3 714.00 JPY
Pior negociação:
-5 272.00 JPY
Lucro bruto:
37 502.00 JPY (14 372 pips)
Perda bruta:
-20 140.00 JPY (8 109 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
8 (5 881.00 JPY)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
8 248.00 JPY (7)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.23
Atividade de negociação:
100.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
7.62%
Último negócio:
4 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
6
Tempo médio de espera:
6 dias
Fator de recuperação:
2.22
Negociações longas:
16 (33.33%)
Negociações curtas:
32 (66.67%)
Fator de lucro:
1.86
Valor esperado:
361.71 JPY
Lucro médio:
1 171.94 JPY
Perda média:
-1 258.75 JPY
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
5 (-6 311.00 JPY)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-6 574.00 JPY (3)
Crescimento mensal:
3.36%
Algotrading:
87%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
1 360.00 JPY
Máximo:
7 824.00 JPY (11.41%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
11.48% (6 311.00 JPY)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
24.98% (17 033.00 JPY)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|8
|GBPUSD
|8
|AUDCAD
|8
|EURUSD
|6
|AUDUSD
|6
|NZDUSD
|6
|EURJPY
|5
|NZDCAD
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|USDJPY
|2
|GBPUSD
|19
|AUDCAD
|41
|EURUSD
|63
|AUDUSD
|39
|NZDUSD
|-64
|EURJPY
|49
|NZDCAD
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|USDJPY
|-1.7K
|GBPUSD
|1.4K
|AUDCAD
|1.7K
|EURUSD
|3K
|AUDUSD
|588
|NZDUSD
|-1.4K
|EURJPY
|2.6K
|NZDCAD
|95
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +3 714.00 JPY
Pior negociação: -5 272 JPY
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 3
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +5 881.00 JPY
Máxima perda consecutiva: -6 311.00 JPY
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FBS-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
ForexTime-MT5
|0.00 × 6
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
EGMSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AtriaFinancial-Production
|0.00 × 1
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 6
|
SUSHIGlobalInvesting-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real27
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
MilliniumFortune-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
StraitsFutures-ATL Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FreshForex-MT5
|0.00 × 3
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
Thinkvate-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
TengriSecurities-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Garnet-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 1
|
LandFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsSC-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivMT-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BetailCapitalLtd-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 2
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
30 USD por mês
35%
0
0
USD
USD
67K
JPY
JPY
11
87%
48
66%
100%
1.86
361.71
JPY
JPY
25%
1:500