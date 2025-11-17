SinaisSeções
Christian Berger

Ultra Hedge X V12 R6

Christian Berger
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
7 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 33%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
341
Negociações com lucro:
245 (71.84%)
Negociações com perda:
96 (28.15%)
Melhor negociação:
61.33 USD
Pior negociação:
-21.03 USD
Lucro bruto:
571.45 USD (52 758 pips)
Perda bruta:
-265.19 USD (19 670 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
20 (19.83 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
104.49 USD (10)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.19
Atividade de negociação:
100.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
43.16%
Último negócio:
4 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
24
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
3.52
Negociações longas:
167 (48.97%)
Negociações curtas:
174 (51.03%)
Fator de lucro:
2.15
Valor esperado:
0.90 USD
Lucro médio:
2.33 USD
Perda média:
-2.76 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
7 (-10.47 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-68.81 USD (4)
Crescimento mensal:
15.81%
Algotrading:
99%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.17 USD
Máximo:
86.91 USD (6.75%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
7.29% (87.72 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
51.57% (564.69 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
AUDNZD 87
GBPUSD 81
NZDUSD 40
GBPJPY 29
EURJPY 20
AUDCAD 20
EURCHF 19
EURUSD 13
CADJPY 10
CHFJPY 10
USDJPY 5
AUDJPY 3
AUDUSD 2
USDCAD 1
NZDCAD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
AUDNZD 50
GBPUSD 29
NZDUSD 26
GBPJPY 68
EURJPY 42
AUDCAD 9
EURCHF 25
EURUSD 34
CADJPY 6
CHFJPY 6
USDJPY 3
AUDJPY 2
AUDUSD 6
USDCAD 1
NZDCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
AUDNZD 2.1K
GBPUSD 817
NZDUSD 799
GBPJPY 11K
EURJPY 6.9K
AUDCAD 1.4K
EURCHF 2K
EURUSD 3.8K
CADJPY 1.2K
CHFJPY 1.2K
USDJPY 638
AUDJPY 319
AUDUSD 585
USDCAD 104
NZDCAD 107
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Melhor negociação: +61.33 USD
Pior negociação: -21 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 10
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 4
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +19.83 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -10.47 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "RoboForex-ECN" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.23 × 40
StriforLLC-Live
0.33 × 3
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
ICMarkets-MT5
0.59 × 17
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.92 × 12
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXCC1-Trade
1.00 × 8
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.00 × 1
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.20 × 41
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.20 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
1.25 × 16650
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.27 × 15
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.41 × 141
114 mais ...
Ultra Hedge X V12 R6 is a balanced algorithmic trading system designed for stable growth with controlled risk.
It runs on RoboForex ECN (1:500 leverage, MT5) and applies dynamic hedging, adaptive scaling, and volatility-based entries to achieve consistent performance with moderate drawdowns.

📊 Performance reference:
The figures below refer to a long-running Myfxbook demo account using the same strategy and parameters as this live system.

Total Gain: +257.86 %
Absolute Gain: +257.89 %
Average Daily Return: ~0.57 %
Average Monthly Return: ~18.74 %
Max Drawdown: 23.19 %
Profit Factor: --- (Myfxbook does not list PF directly for this account)
Win Rate: 66 %
Average Holding Time: Several hours to 1 day
Total Trades: 2,440

This system is ideal for traders seeking steady growth without excessive volatility.

👉 Check full verified results: myfxbook.com/members/ChristianTHB

💰 Recommended minimum deposit: $1,000
⚠️ Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


Sem comentários
2025.12.30 14:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 13:23
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 12:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 19:08
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 07:56
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 13:42
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 09:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 07:39
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 17:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 15:52
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.04 14:43
High current drawdown in 43% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 12:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 11:43
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 11:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.18 10:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.18 09:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.17 21:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.17 21:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
