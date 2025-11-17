Ultra Hedge X V12 R6 is a balanced algorithmic trading system designed for stable growth with controlled risk.

It runs on RoboForex ECN (1:500 leverage, MT5) and applies dynamic hedging, adaptive scaling, and volatility-based entries to achieve consistent performance with moderate drawdowns.

📊 Performance reference:

The figures below refer to a long-running Myfxbook demo account using the same strategy and parameters as this live system.

✅ Total Gain: +257.86 %

✅ Absolute Gain: +257.89 %

✅ Average Daily Return: ~0.57 %

✅ Average Monthly Return: ~18.74 %

✅ Max Drawdown: 23.19 %

✅ Profit Factor: --- (Myfxbook does not list PF directly for this account)

✅ Win Rate: 66 %

✅ Average Holding Time: Several hours to 1 day

✅ Total Trades: 2,440

This system is ideal for traders seeking steady growth without excessive volatility.

👉 Check full verified results: myfxbook.com/members/ChristianTHB

💰 Recommended minimum deposit: $1,000

⚠️ Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.