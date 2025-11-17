シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Ultra Hedge X V12 R6
Christian Berger

Ultra Hedge X V12 R6

Christian Berger
レビュー0件
信頼性
7週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 19%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
353
利益トレード:
248 (70.25%)
損失トレード:
105 (29.75%)
ベストトレード:
61.33 USD
最悪のトレード:
-21.70 USD
総利益:
578.90 USD (54 726 pips)
総損失:
-381.57 USD (35 251 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
20 (19.83 USD)
最大連続利益:
104.49 USD (10)
シャープレシオ:
0.12
取引アクティビティ:
100.00%
最大入金額:
43.16%
最近のトレード:
2 分前
1週間当たりの取引:
34
平均保有時間:
2 日
リカバリーファクター:
1.68
長いトレード:
167 (47.31%)
短いトレード:
186 (52.69%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.52
期待されたペイオフ:
0.56 USD
平均利益:
2.33 USD
平均損失:
-3.63 USD
最大連続の負け:
7 (-10.47 USD)
最大連続損失:
-112.96 USD (6)
月間成長:
3.34%
アルゴリズム取引:
97%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.17 USD
最大の:
117.18 USD (8.94%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
11.41% (117.23 USD)
エクイティによる:
51.57% (564.69 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
AUDNZD 87
GBPUSD 81
GBPJPY 41
NZDUSD 40
EURJPY 20
AUDCAD 20
EURCHF 19
EURUSD 13
CADJPY 10
CHFJPY 10
USDJPY 5
AUDJPY 3
AUDUSD 2
USDCAD 1
NZDCAD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
AUDNZD 50
GBPUSD 29
GBPJPY -41
NZDUSD 26
EURJPY 42
AUDCAD 9
EURCHF 25
EURUSD 34
CADJPY 6
CHFJPY 6
USDJPY 3
AUDJPY 2
AUDUSD 6
USDCAD 1
NZDCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
AUDNZD 2.1K
GBPUSD 817
GBPJPY -2.5K
NZDUSD 799
EURJPY 6.9K
AUDCAD 1.4K
EURCHF 2K
EURUSD 3.8K
CADJPY 1.2K
CHFJPY 1.2K
USDJPY 638
AUDJPY 319
AUDUSD 585
USDCAD 104
NZDCAD 107
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +61.33 USD
最悪のトレード: -22 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 10
最大連続の負け: 6
最大連続利益: +19.83 USD
最大連続損失: -10.47 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"RoboForex-ECN"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.23 × 40
StriforLLC-Live
0.33 × 3
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
ICMarkets-MT5
0.59 × 17
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.92 × 12
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXCC1-Trade
1.00 × 8
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.00 × 1
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.20 × 41
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.20 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
1.25 × 16650
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.27 × 15
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.41 × 141
114 より多く...
Ultra Hedge X V12 R6 is a balanced algorithmic trading system designed for stable growth with controlled risk.
It runs on RoboForex ECN (1:500 leverage, MT5) and applies dynamic hedging, adaptive scaling, and volatility-based entries to achieve consistent performance with moderate drawdowns.

📊 Performance reference:
The figures below refer to a long-running Myfxbook demo account using the same strategy and parameters as this live system.

Total Gain: +257.86 %
Absolute Gain: +257.89 %
Average Daily Return: ~0.57 %
Average Monthly Return: ~18.74 %
Max Drawdown: 23.19 %
Profit Factor: --- (Myfxbook does not list PF directly for this account)
Win Rate: 66 %
Average Holding Time: Several hours to 1 day
Total Trades: 2,440

This system is ideal for traders seeking steady growth without excessive volatility.

👉 Check full verified results: myfxbook.com/members/ChristianTHB

💰 Recommended minimum deposit: $1,000
⚠️ Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


レビューなし
2025.12.30 14:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 13:23
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 12:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 19:08
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 07:56
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 13:42
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 09:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 07:39
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 17:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 15:52
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.04 14:43
High current drawdown in 43% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 12:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 11:43
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 11:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.18 10:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.18 09:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.17 21:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.17 21:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
