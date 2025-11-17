- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|87
|GBPUSD
|81
|GBPJPY
|41
|NZDUSD
|40
|EURJPY
|20
|AUDCAD
|20
|EURCHF
|19
|EURUSD
|13
|CADJPY
|10
|CHFJPY
|10
|USDJPY
|5
|AUDJPY
|3
|AUDUSD
|2
|USDCAD
|1
|NZDCAD
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDNZD
|50
|GBPUSD
|29
|GBPJPY
|-41
|NZDUSD
|26
|EURJPY
|42
|AUDCAD
|9
|EURCHF
|25
|EURUSD
|34
|CADJPY
|6
|CHFJPY
|6
|USDJPY
|3
|AUDJPY
|2
|AUDUSD
|6
|USDCAD
|1
|NZDCAD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDNZD
|2.1K
|GBPUSD
|817
|GBPJPY
|-2.5K
|NZDUSD
|799
|EURJPY
|6.9K
|AUDCAD
|1.4K
|EURCHF
|2K
|EURUSD
|3.8K
|CADJPY
|1.2K
|CHFJPY
|1.2K
|USDJPY
|638
|AUDJPY
|319
|AUDUSD
|585
|USDCAD
|104
|NZDCAD
|107
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboForex-ECN" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 1
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.23 × 40
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.38 × 48
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.49 × 49
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.59 × 17
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.86 × 42
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.91 × 107
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.92 × 12
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
FXCC1-Trade
|1.00 × 8
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|1.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
|1.20 × 41
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|1.20 × 5
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.25 × 16650
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|1.27 × 15
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.41 × 141
Ultra Hedge X V12 R6 is a balanced algorithmic trading system designed for stable growth with controlled risk.
It runs on RoboForex ECN (1:500 leverage, MT5) and applies dynamic hedging, adaptive scaling, and volatility-based entries to achieve consistent performance with moderate drawdowns.
📊 Performance reference:
The figures below refer to a long-running Myfxbook demo account using the same strategy and parameters as this live system.
✅ Total Gain: +257.86 %
✅ Absolute Gain: +257.89 %
✅ Average Daily Return: ~0.57 %
✅ Average Monthly Return: ~18.74 %
✅ Max Drawdown: 23.19 %
✅ Profit Factor: --- (Myfxbook does not list PF directly for this account)
✅ Win Rate: 66 %
✅ Average Holding Time: Several hours to 1 day
✅ Total Trades: 2,440
This system is ideal for traders seeking steady growth without excessive volatility.
👉 Check full verified results: myfxbook.com/members/ChristianTHB
💰 Recommended minimum deposit: $1,000
⚠️ Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
USD
USD
USD