Christian Berger

Ultra Hedge X V12 R6

Christian Berger
可靠性
7
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 33%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
341
盈利交易:
245 (71.84%)
亏损交易:
96 (28.15%)
最好交易:
61.33 USD
最差交易:
-21.03 USD
毛利:
571.45 USD (52 758 pips)
毛利亏损:
-265.19 USD (19 670 pips)
最大连续赢利:
20 (19.83 USD)
最大连续盈利:
104.49 USD (10)
夏普比率:
0.19
交易活动:
100.00%
最大入金加载:
43.16%
最近交易:
4 几小时前
每周交易:
24
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
3.52
长期交易:
167 (48.97%)
短期交易:
174 (51.03%)
利润因子:
2.15
预期回报:
0.90 USD
平均利润:
2.33 USD
平均损失:
-2.76 USD
最大连续失误:
7 (-10.47 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-68.81 USD (4)
每月增长:
15.81%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.17 USD
最大值:
86.91 USD (6.75%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
7.29% (87.72 USD)
净值:
51.57% (564.69 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
AUDNZD 87
GBPUSD 81
NZDUSD 40
GBPJPY 29
EURJPY 20
AUDCAD 20
EURCHF 19
EURUSD 13
CADJPY 10
CHFJPY 10
USDJPY 5
AUDJPY 3
AUDUSD 2
USDCAD 1
NZDCAD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
AUDNZD 50
GBPUSD 29
NZDUSD 26
GBPJPY 68
EURJPY 42
AUDCAD 9
EURCHF 25
EURUSD 34
CADJPY 6
CHFJPY 6
USDJPY 3
AUDJPY 2
AUDUSD 6
USDCAD 1
NZDCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
AUDNZD 2.1K
GBPUSD 817
NZDUSD 799
GBPJPY 11K
EURJPY 6.9K
AUDCAD 1.4K
EURCHF 2K
EURUSD 3.8K
CADJPY 1.2K
CHFJPY 1.2K
USDJPY 638
AUDJPY 319
AUDUSD 585
USDCAD 104
NZDCAD 107
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +61.33 USD
最差交易: -21 USD
最大连续赢利: 10
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +19.83 USD
最大连续亏损: -10.47 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-ECN 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.23 × 40
StriforLLC-Live
0.33 × 3
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
ICMarkets-MT5
0.59 × 17
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.92 × 12
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXCC1-Trade
1.00 × 8
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.00 × 1
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.20 × 41
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.20 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
1.25 × 16650
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.27 × 15
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.41 × 141
114 更多...
Ultra Hedge X V12 R6 is a balanced algorithmic trading system designed for stable growth with controlled risk.
It runs on RoboForex ECN (1:500 leverage, MT5) and applies dynamic hedging, adaptive scaling, and volatility-based entries to achieve consistent performance with moderate drawdowns.

📊 Performance reference:
The figures below refer to a long-running Myfxbook demo account using the same strategy and parameters as this live system.

Total Gain: +257.86 %
Absolute Gain: +257.89 %
Average Daily Return: ~0.57 %
Average Monthly Return: ~18.74 %
Max Drawdown: 23.19 %
Profit Factor: --- (Myfxbook does not list PF directly for this account)
Win Rate: 66 %
Average Holding Time: Several hours to 1 day
Total Trades: 2,440

This system is ideal for traders seeking steady growth without excessive volatility.

👉 Check full verified results: myfxbook.com/members/ChristianTHB

💰 Recommended minimum deposit: $1,000
⚠️ Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


2025.12.30 14:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 13:23
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 12:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 19:08
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 07:56
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 13:42
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 09:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 07:39
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 17:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 15:52
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.04 14:43
High current drawdown in 43% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 12:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 11:43
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 11:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.18 10:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.18 09:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.17 21:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.17 21:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
