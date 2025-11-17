SeñalesSecciones
Christian Berger

Ultra Hedge X V12 R6

Christian Berger
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
7 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 33%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
341
Transacciones Rentables:
245 (71.84%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
96 (28.15%)
Mejor transacción:
61.33 USD
Peor transacción:
-21.03 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
571.45 USD (52 758 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-265.19 USD (19 670 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
20 (19.83 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
104.49 USD (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.19
Actividad comercial:
100.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
43.16%
Último trade:
4 horas
Trades a la semana:
24
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
3.52
Transacciones Largas:
167 (48.97%)
Transacciones Cortas:
174 (51.03%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.15
Beneficio Esperado:
0.90 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.33 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-2.76 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
7 (-10.47 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-68.81 USD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
15.81%
Trading algorítmico:
99%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.17 USD
Máxima:
86.91 USD (6.75%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
7.29% (87.72 USD)
De fondos:
51.57% (564.69 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
AUDNZD 87
GBPUSD 81
NZDUSD 40
GBPJPY 29
EURJPY 20
AUDCAD 20
EURCHF 19
EURUSD 13
CADJPY 10
CHFJPY 10
USDJPY 5
AUDJPY 3
AUDUSD 2
USDCAD 1
NZDCAD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
AUDNZD 50
GBPUSD 29
NZDUSD 26
GBPJPY 68
EURJPY 42
AUDCAD 9
EURCHF 25
EURUSD 34
CADJPY 6
CHFJPY 6
USDJPY 3
AUDJPY 2
AUDUSD 6
USDCAD 1
NZDCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
AUDNZD 2.1K
GBPUSD 817
NZDUSD 799
GBPJPY 11K
EURJPY 6.9K
AUDCAD 1.4K
EURCHF 2K
EURUSD 3.8K
CADJPY 1.2K
CHFJPY 1.2K
USDJPY 638
AUDJPY 319
AUDUSD 585
USDCAD 104
NZDCAD 107
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "RoboForex-ECN" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.23 × 40
StriforLLC-Live
0.33 × 3
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
ICMarkets-MT5
0.59 × 17
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.92 × 12
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXCC1-Trade
1.00 × 8
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.00 × 1
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.20 × 41
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.20 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
1.25 × 16650
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.27 × 15
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.41 × 141
otros 114...
Ultra Hedge X V12 R6 is a balanced algorithmic trading system designed for stable growth with controlled risk.
It runs on RoboForex ECN (1:500 leverage, MT5) and applies dynamic hedging, adaptive scaling, and volatility-based entries to achieve consistent performance with moderate drawdowns.

📊 Performance reference:
The figures below refer to a long-running Myfxbook demo account using the same strategy and parameters as this live system.

Total Gain: +257.86 %
Absolute Gain: +257.89 %
Average Daily Return: ~0.57 %
Average Monthly Return: ~18.74 %
Max Drawdown: 23.19 %
Profit Factor: --- (Myfxbook does not list PF directly for this account)
Win Rate: 66 %
Average Holding Time: Several hours to 1 day
Total Trades: 2,440

This system is ideal for traders seeking steady growth without excessive volatility.

👉 Check full verified results: myfxbook.com/members/ChristianTHB

💰 Recommended minimum deposit: $1,000
⚠️ Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.30 14:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 13:23
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 12:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 19:08
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 07:56
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 13:42
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 09:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 07:39
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 17:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 15:52
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.04 14:43
High current drawdown in 43% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 12:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 11:43
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 11:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.18 10:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.18 09:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.17 21:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.17 21:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
