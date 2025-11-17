SignalsSections
Christian Berger

Ultra Hedge X V12 R6

Christian Berger
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 33%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
341
Profit Trades:
245 (71.84%)
Loss Trades:
96 (28.15%)
Best trade:
61.33 USD
Worst trade:
-21.03 USD
Gross Profit:
571.45 USD (52 758 pips)
Gross Loss:
-265.02 USD (19 670 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (19.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
104.49 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
43.16%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.53
Long Trades:
167 (48.97%)
Short Trades:
174 (51.03%)
Profit Factor:
2.16
Expected Payoff:
0.90 USD
Average Profit:
2.33 USD
Average Loss:
-2.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-10.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-68.81 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
16.30%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.17 USD
Maximal:
86.91 USD (6.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.29% (87.72 USD)
By Equity:
51.57% (564.69 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDNZD 87
GBPUSD 81
NZDUSD 40
GBPJPY 29
EURJPY 20
AUDCAD 20
EURCHF 19
EURUSD 13
CADJPY 10
CHFJPY 10
USDJPY 5
AUDJPY 3
AUDUSD 2
USDCAD 1
NZDCAD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD 50
GBPUSD 29
NZDUSD 26
GBPJPY 68
EURJPY 42
AUDCAD 9
EURCHF 25
EURUSD 34
CADJPY 6
CHFJPY 6
USDJPY 3
AUDJPY 2
AUDUSD 6
USDCAD 1
NZDCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD 2.1K
GBPUSD 817
NZDUSD 799
GBPJPY 11K
EURJPY 6.9K
AUDCAD 1.4K
EURCHF 2K
EURUSD 3.8K
CADJPY 1.2K
CHFJPY 1.2K
USDJPY 638
AUDJPY 319
AUDUSD 585
USDCAD 104
NZDCAD 107
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +61.33 USD
Worst trade: -21 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +19.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.47 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.23 × 40
StriforLLC-Live
0.33 × 3
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
ICMarkets-MT5
0.59 × 17
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.92 × 12
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXCC1-Trade
1.00 × 8
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.00 × 1
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.20 × 41
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.20 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
1.25 × 16650
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.27 × 15
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.41 × 141
114 more...
Ultra Hedge X V12 R6 is a balanced algorithmic trading system designed for stable growth with controlled risk.
It runs on RoboForex ECN (1:500 leverage, MT5) and applies dynamic hedging, adaptive scaling, and volatility-based entries to achieve consistent performance with moderate drawdowns.

📊 Performance reference:
The figures below refer to a long-running Myfxbook demo account using the same strategy and parameters as this live system.

Total Gain: +257.86 %
Absolute Gain: +257.89 %
Average Daily Return: ~0.57 %
Average Monthly Return: ~18.74 %
Max Drawdown: 23.19 %
Profit Factor: --- (Myfxbook does not list PF directly for this account)
Win Rate: 66 %
Average Holding Time: Several hours to 1 day
Total Trades: 2,440

This system is ideal for traders seeking steady growth without excessive volatility.

👉 Check full verified results: myfxbook.com/members/ChristianTHB

💰 Recommended minimum deposit: $1,000
⚠️ Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


No reviews
2025.12.30 14:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 13:23
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 12:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 19:08
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 07:56
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 13:42
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 09:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 07:39
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 17:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 15:52
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.04 14:43
High current drawdown in 43% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 12:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 11:43
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 11:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.18 10:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.18 09:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.17 21:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.17 21:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
