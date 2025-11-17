시그널섹션
Christian Berger

Ultra Hedge X V12 R6

Christian Berger
0 리뷰
안정성
8
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 25%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
433
이익 거래:
300 (69.28%)
손실 거래:
133 (30.72%)
최고의 거래:
61.33 USD
최악의 거래:
-21.70 USD
총 수익:
743.55 USD (69 557 pips)
총 손실:
-501.80 USD (42 151 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
20 (19.83 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
104.49 USD (10)
샤프 비율:
0.11
거래 활동:
100.00%
최대 입금량:
43.16%
최근 거래:
1 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
94
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
1.54
롱(주식매수):
196 (45.27%)
숏(주식차입매도):
237 (54.73%)
수익 요인:
1.48
기대수익:
0.56 USD
평균 이익:
2.48 USD
평균 손실:
-3.77 USD
연속 최대 손실:
8 (-37.25 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-112.96 USD (6)
월별 성장률:
2.64%
Algo 트레이딩:
96%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.17 USD
최대한의:
157.25 USD (12.00%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
15.41% (158.27 USD)
자본금별:
51.57% (564.69 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
AUDNZD 106
GBPUSD 105
NZDUSD 48
GBPJPY 47
EURJPY 23
AUDCAD 23
EURUSD 20
EURCHF 19
CADJPY 13
CHFJPY 12
USDJPY 5
AUDJPY 4
NZDCAD 4
USDCAD 2
AUDUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
AUDNZD 57
GBPUSD 14
NZDUSD 30
GBPJPY -39
EURJPY 71
AUDCAD 26
EURUSD 25
EURCHF 25
CADJPY 9
CHFJPY 8
USDJPY 3
AUDJPY 3
NZDCAD 3
USDCAD 1
AUDUSD 6
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
AUDNZD 763
GBPUSD 1.4K
NZDUSD 974
GBPJPY -2.1K
EURJPY 11K
AUDCAD 3.7K
EURUSD 3.7K
EURCHF 2K
CADJPY 1.6K
CHFJPY 1.4K
USDJPY 638
AUDJPY 427
NZDCAD 810
USDCAD 206
AUDUSD 585
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +61.33 USD
최악의 거래: -22 USD
연속 최대 이익: 10
연속 최대 손실: 6
연속 최대 이익: +19.83 USD
연속 최대 손실: -37.25 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboForex-ECN"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.23 × 40
StriforLLC-Live
0.33 × 3
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
ICMarkets-MT5
0.59 × 17
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
1.00 × 8
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.17 × 12
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.20 × 41
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.20 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
1.25 × 16692
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.41 × 141
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
PUPrime-Live2
1.55 × 319
Exness-MT5Real7
1.58 × 38
120 더...
Ultra Hedge X V12 R6 is a balanced algorithmic trading system designed for stable growth with controlled risk.
It runs on RoboForex ECN (1:500 leverage, MT5) and applies dynamic hedging, adaptive scaling, and volatility-based entries to achieve consistent performance with moderate drawdowns.

📊 Performance reference:
The figures below refer to a long-running Myfxbook demo account using the same strategy and parameters as this live system.

Total Gain: +257.86 %
Absolute Gain: +257.89 %
Average Daily Return: ~0.57 %
Average Monthly Return: ~18.74 %
Max Drawdown: 23.19 %
Profit Factor: --- (Myfxbook does not list PF directly for this account)
Win Rate: 66 %
Average Holding Time: Several hours to 1 day
Total Trades: 2,440

This system is ideal for traders seeking steady growth without excessive volatility.

👉 Check full verified results: myfxbook.com/members/ChristianTHB

💰 Recommended minimum deposit: $1,000
⚠️ Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.07 09:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.07 08:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.07 07:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.07 03:41
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 14:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 13:23
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 12:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 19:08
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 07:56
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 13:42
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 09:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 07:39
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 17:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 15:52
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.04 14:43
High current drawdown in 43% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 12:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 11:43
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 11:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
