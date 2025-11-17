- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|106
|GBPUSD
|105
|NZDUSD
|48
|GBPJPY
|47
|EURJPY
|23
|AUDCAD
|23
|EURUSD
|20
|EURCHF
|19
|CADJPY
|13
|CHFJPY
|12
|USDJPY
|5
|AUDJPY
|4
|NZDCAD
|4
|USDCAD
|2
|AUDUSD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|AUDNZD
|57
|GBPUSD
|14
|NZDUSD
|30
|GBPJPY
|-39
|EURJPY
|71
|AUDCAD
|26
|EURUSD
|25
|EURCHF
|25
|CADJPY
|9
|CHFJPY
|8
|USDJPY
|3
|AUDJPY
|3
|NZDCAD
|3
|USDCAD
|1
|AUDUSD
|6
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|AUDNZD
|763
|GBPUSD
|1.4K
|NZDUSD
|974
|GBPJPY
|-2.1K
|EURJPY
|11K
|AUDCAD
|3.7K
|EURUSD
|3.7K
|EURCHF
|2K
|CADJPY
|1.6K
|CHFJPY
|1.4K
|USDJPY
|638
|AUDJPY
|427
|NZDCAD
|810
|USDCAD
|206
|AUDUSD
|585
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboForex-ECN"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.23 × 40
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.38 × 48
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.49 × 49
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.59 × 17
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.86 × 42
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.91 × 107
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|1.00 × 3
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Trade
|1.00 × 8
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.17 × 12
|
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
|1.20 × 41
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|1.20 × 5
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.25 × 16692
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.41 × 141
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
|
PUPrime-Live2
|1.55 × 319
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.58 × 38
Ultra Hedge X V12 R6 is a balanced algorithmic trading system designed for stable growth with controlled risk.
It runs on RoboForex ECN (1:500 leverage, MT5) and applies dynamic hedging, adaptive scaling, and volatility-based entries to achieve consistent performance with moderate drawdowns.
📊 Performance reference:
The figures below refer to a long-running Myfxbook demo account using the same strategy and parameters as this live system.
✅ Total Gain: +257.86 %
✅ Absolute Gain: +257.89 %
✅ Average Daily Return: ~0.57 %
✅ Average Monthly Return: ~18.74 %
✅ Max Drawdown: 23.19 %
✅ Profit Factor: --- (Myfxbook does not list PF directly for this account)
✅ Win Rate: 66 %
✅ Average Holding Time: Several hours to 1 day
✅ Total Trades: 2,440
This system is ideal for traders seeking steady growth without excessive volatility.
👉 Check full verified results: myfxbook.com/members/ChristianTHB
💰 Recommended minimum deposit: $1,000
⚠️ Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
USD
USD
USD