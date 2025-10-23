SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / Cradle MT5 SR by SecureFX Trader
SecureFX Trader

Cradle MT5 SR by SecureFX Trader

SecureFX Trader
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
9 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 35 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 4%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
193
Negociações com lucro:
139 (72.02%)
Negociações com perda:
54 (27.98%)
Melhor negociação:
27.54 AUD
Pior negociação:
-7.06 AUD
Lucro bruto:
496.94 AUD (23 743 pips)
Perda bruta:
-92.05 AUD (5 403 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
13 (57.33 AUD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
70.32 AUD (9)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.47
Atividade de negociação:
75.10%
Depósito máximo carregado:
1.15%
Último negócio:
16 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
1
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
44.89
Negociações longas:
121 (62.69%)
Negociações curtas:
72 (37.31%)
Fator de lucro:
5.40
Valor esperado:
2.10 AUD
Lucro médio:
3.58 AUD
Perda média:
-1.70 AUD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
5 (-7.24 AUD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-9.02 AUD (3)
Crescimento mensal:
1.92%
Algotrading:
98%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
3.02 AUD
Máximo:
9.02 AUD (0.09%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.09% (9.02 AUD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
1.37% (140.73 AUD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
AUDCAD 137
NZDCAD 56
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
AUDCAD 192
NZDCAD 117
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
AUDCAD 12K
NZDCAD 6.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +27.54 AUD
Pior negociação: -7 AUD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 9
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 3
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +57.33 AUD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -7.24 AUD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsAU-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.31 × 13
JunoMarkets-Server
0.56 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.68 × 227
GMI3-Real
1.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
1.45 × 84
JunoMarkets-Live
2.00 × 2
RoboForex-Pro
2.50 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.88 × 162
xChief-MT5
3.25 × 8
OxSecurities-Live
4.37 × 121
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
5.60 × 5
TitanFX-MT5-01
5.82 × 137
VantageFX-Live
6.00 × 2
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
6.00 × 228
VantageInternational-Live 10
6.50 × 2
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
7.96 × 114
DerivSVG-Server
8.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
9.50 × 2
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
9.79 × 101
Tickmill-Live
10.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real32
11.29 × 99
Exness-MT5Real11
11.80 × 5
XMTrading-MT5 3
12.67 × 92
XMGlobalMU-MT5 6
13.00 × 10
Forex.com-Live 536
13.71 × 7
4 mais ...
SecureFX Trader


Please head to our website at which provides the latest details on all our strategies and updates.
Also join our email list and telegram so receive updates on strategies -  securefxtrader.com or telegram t.me/thesecurefxtrader


This strategy only trades AUDCAD and NZDCAD on MT5 terminal.

Custom bots scanning for strong reversal movements on AUDCAD and NZDCAD.  5 bots used to pick these movements and trade independent to each other.

Minimum capital suggested $10,000 AUD.

Find below a list of all our strategies:


MT4
Cradle by SecureFX Trader
Cradle HR by SecureFX Trader
Black Mountain by SecureFX Trader
Black Mountain HR by SecureFX Trader
Kosciuszko by SecureFX Trader
Kosciuszko HR by SecureFX Trader
Uluru SR by SecureFX Trader
SecureFX Trader Litchfield VHR
Litchfield VHR by Secure FX Trader

MT5
Cradle MT5 SR by SecureFX Trader
Black Mountain MT5 by SecureFX Trader
Litchfield MT5 VHR by SecureFX Trader


Sem comentários
2025.12.19 23:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.18 09:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.04 23:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 19:19
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 17:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.31 19:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.23 22:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
