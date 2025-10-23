シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Cradle MT5 SR by SecureFX Trader
SecureFX Trader

Cradle MT5 SR by SecureFX Trader

SecureFX Trader
レビュー0件
信頼性
9週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  35  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 4%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
193
利益トレード:
139 (72.02%)
損失トレード:
54 (27.98%)
ベストトレード:
27.54 AUD
最悪のトレード:
-7.06 AUD
総利益:
496.94 AUD (23 743 pips)
総損失:
-92.05 AUD (5 403 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
13 (57.33 AUD)
最大連続利益:
70.32 AUD (9)
シャープレシオ:
0.47
取引アクティビティ:
75.10%
最大入金額:
1.15%
最近のトレード:
17 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
1
平均保有時間:
1 日
リカバリーファクター:
44.89
長いトレード:
121 (62.69%)
短いトレード:
72 (37.31%)
プロフィットファクター:
5.40
期待されたペイオフ:
2.10 AUD
平均利益:
3.58 AUD
平均損失:
-1.70 AUD
最大連続の負け:
5 (-7.24 AUD)
最大連続損失:
-9.02 AUD (3)
月間成長:
1.92%
アルゴリズム取引:
98%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
3.02 AUD
最大の:
9.02 AUD (0.09%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.09% (9.02 AUD)
エクイティによる:
1.37% (140.73 AUD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
AUDCAD 137
NZDCAD 56
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
AUDCAD 192
NZDCAD 117
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
AUDCAD 12K
NZDCAD 6.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +27.54 AUD
最悪のトレード: -7 AUD
最大連続の勝ち: 9
最大連続の負け: 3
最大連続利益: +57.33 AUD
最大連続損失: -7.24 AUD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICMarketsAU-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.31 × 13
JunoMarkets-Server
0.56 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.68 × 227
GMI3-Real
1.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
1.45 × 84
JunoMarkets-Live
2.00 × 2
RoboForex-Pro
2.50 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.88 × 162
xChief-MT5
3.25 × 8
OxSecurities-Live
4.37 × 121
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
5.60 × 5
TitanFX-MT5-01
5.82 × 137
VantageFX-Live
6.00 × 2
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
6.00 × 228
VantageInternational-Live 10
6.50 × 2
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
7.96 × 114
DerivSVG-Server
8.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
9.50 × 2
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
9.79 × 101
Tickmill-Live
10.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real32
11.29 × 99
Exness-MT5Real11
11.80 × 5
XMTrading-MT5 3
12.67 × 92
XMGlobalMU-MT5 6
13.00 × 10
Forex.com-Live 536
13.71 × 7
SecureFX Trader


Please head to our website at which provides the latest details on all our strategies and updates.
Also join our email list and telegram so receive updates on strategies -  securefxtrader.com or telegram t.me/thesecurefxtrader


This strategy only trades AUDCAD and NZDCAD on MT5 terminal.

Custom bots scanning for strong reversal movements on AUDCAD and NZDCAD.  5 bots used to pick these movements and trade independent to each other.

Minimum capital suggested $10,000 AUD.

Find below a list of all our strategies:


MT4
Cradle by SecureFX Trader
Cradle HR by SecureFX Trader
Black Mountain by SecureFX Trader
Black Mountain HR by SecureFX Trader
Kosciuszko by SecureFX Trader
Kosciuszko HR by SecureFX Trader
Uluru SR by SecureFX Trader
SecureFX Trader Litchfield VHR
Litchfield VHR by Secure FX Trader

MT5
Cradle MT5 SR by SecureFX Trader
Black Mountain MT5 by SecureFX Trader
Litchfield MT5 VHR by SecureFX Trader


レビューなし
2025.12.19 23:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.18 09:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.04 23:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 19:19
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 17:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.31 19:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.23 22:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
