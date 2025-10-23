- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|137
|NZDCAD
|56
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|AUDCAD
|192
|NZDCAD
|117
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|AUDCAD
|12K
|NZDCAD
|6.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICMarketsAU-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.31 × 13
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.56 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.68 × 227
|
GMI3-Real
|1.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.45 × 84
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Pro
|2.50 × 2
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.88 × 162
|
xChief-MT5
|3.25 × 8
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.37 × 121
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|5.60 × 5
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|5.82 × 137
|
VantageFX-Live
|6.00 × 2
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|6.00 × 228
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|6.50 × 2
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|7.96 × 114
|
DerivSVG-Server
|8.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|9.50 × 2
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|9.79 × 101
|
Tickmill-Live
|10.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real32
|11.29 × 99
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|11.80 × 5
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|12.67 × 92
|
XMGlobalMU-MT5 6
|13.00 × 10
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|13.71 × 7
SecureFX Trader
Please head to our website at which provides the latest details on all our strategies and updates.
Also join our email list and telegram so receive updates on strategies - securefxtrader.com or telegram t.me/thesecurefxtrader
This strategy only trades AUDCAD and NZDCAD on MT5 terminal.
Custom bots scanning for strong reversal movements on AUDCAD and NZDCAD. 5 bots used to pick these movements and trade independent to each other.
Minimum capital suggested $10,000 AUD.
