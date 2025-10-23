SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Cradle MT5 SR by SecureFX Trader
SecureFX Trader

Cradle MT5 SR by SecureFX Trader

SecureFX Trader
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 35 USD al mese
0%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
50
Profit Trade:
34 (68.00%)
Loss Trade:
16 (32.00%)
Best Trade:
26.41 AUD
Worst Trade:
-4.13 AUD
Profitto lordo:
110.01 AUD (4 565 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-19.23 AUD (1 067 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (60.44 AUD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
60.44 AUD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.39
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.04%
Ultimo trade:
10 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
22
Tempo di attesa medio:
20 ore
Fattore di recupero:
10.06
Long Trade:
44 (88.00%)
Short Trade:
6 (12.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
5.72
Profitto previsto:
1.82 AUD
Profitto medio:
3.24 AUD
Perdita media:
-1.20 AUD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-9.02 AUD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-9.02 AUD (3)
Crescita mensile:
0.91%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
3.02 AUD
Massimale:
9.02 AUD (0.09%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 AUD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 AUD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 45
NZDCAD 5
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 62
NZDCAD 7
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 2.8K
NZDCAD 727
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +26.41 AUD
Worst Trade: -4 AUD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +60.44 AUD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -9.02 AUD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsAU-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.31 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.71 × 195
GMI3-Real
1.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
1.46 × 84
JunoMarkets-Server
2.33 × 9
RoboForex-Pro
2.50 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.88 × 162
xChief-MT5
3.25 × 8
OxSecurities-Live
4.37 × 121
TitanFX-MT5-01
5.83 × 128
VantageFX-Live
6.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 10
6.50 × 2
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
6.83 × 94
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
7.96 × 114
DerivSVG-Server
8.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
9.50 × 2
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
9.79 × 101
Tickmill-Live
10.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real32
11.29 × 99
Exness-MT5Real11
11.80 × 5
Forex.com-Live 536
12.00 × 2
XMTrading-MT5 3
12.67 × 92
XMGlobalMU-MT5 6
13.00 × 10
XMGlobal-MT5 8
16.33 × 3
3 più
SecureFX Trader


Please head to our website at which provides the latest details on all our strategies and updates.
Also join our email list and telegram so receive updates on strategies -  securefxtrader.com or telegram t.me/thesecurefxtrader


This strategy only trades AUDCAD and NZDCAD on MT5 terminal.

Custom bots scanning for strong reversal movements on AUDCAD and NZDCAD.  5 bots used to pick these movements and trade independent to each other.

Minimum capital suggested $10,000 AUD.

Find below a list of all our strategies:


MT4
Cradle by SecureFX Trader
Cradle HR by SecureFX Trader
Black Mountain by SecureFX Trader
Black Mountain HR by SecureFX Trader
Kosciuszko by SecureFX Trader
Kosciuszko HR by SecureFX Trader
Uluru SR by SecureFX Trader
SecureFX Trader Litchfield VHR
Litchfield VHR by Secure FX Trader

MT5
Cradle MT5 SR by SecureFX Trader
Black Mountain MT5 by SecureFX Trader
Litchfield MT5 VHR by SecureFX Trader


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.23 22:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
