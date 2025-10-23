SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Cradle MT5 SR by SecureFX Trader
SecureFX Trader

Cradle MT5 SR by SecureFX Trader

SecureFX Trader
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2025 4%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
193
Profit Trades:
139 (72.02%)
Loss Trades:
54 (27.98%)
Best trade:
27.54 AUD
Worst trade:
-7.06 AUD
Gross Profit:
496.94 AUD (23 743 pips)
Gross Loss:
-92.05 AUD (5 403 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (57.33 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
70.32 AUD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.47
Trading activity:
75.10%
Max deposit load:
1.15%
Latest trade:
12 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
44.89
Long Trades:
121 (62.69%)
Short Trades:
72 (37.31%)
Profit Factor:
5.40
Expected Payoff:
2.10 AUD
Average Profit:
3.58 AUD
Average Loss:
-1.70 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-7.24 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9.02 AUD (3)
Monthly growth:
1.92%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.02 AUD
Maximal:
9.02 AUD (0.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.09% (9.02 AUD)
By Equity:
1.37% (140.73 AUD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 137
NZDCAD 56
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 192
NZDCAD 117
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 12K
NZDCAD 6.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +27.54 AUD
Worst trade: -7 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +57.33 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.24 AUD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsAU-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.31 × 13
JunoMarkets-Server
0.56 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.68 × 227
GMI3-Real
1.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
1.43 × 84
JunoMarkets-Live
2.00 × 2
RoboForex-Pro
2.50 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.88 × 162
xChief-MT5
3.25 × 8
OxSecurities-Live
4.37 × 121
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
5.60 × 5
TitanFX-MT5-01
5.82 × 137
VantageFX-Live
6.00 × 2
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
6.00 × 228
VantageInternational-Live 10
6.50 × 2
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
7.96 × 114
DerivSVG-Server
8.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
9.50 × 2
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
9.79 × 101
Tickmill-Live
10.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real32
11.29 × 99
Exness-MT5Real11
11.80 × 5
XMTrading-MT5 3
12.67 × 92
XMGlobalMU-MT5 6
13.00 × 10
Forex.com-Live 536
13.71 × 7
4 more...
SecureFX Trader


Please head to our website at which provides the latest details on all our strategies and updates.
Also join our email list and telegram so receive updates on strategies -  securefxtrader.com or telegram t.me/thesecurefxtrader


This strategy only trades AUDCAD and NZDCAD on MT5 terminal.

Custom bots scanning for strong reversal movements on AUDCAD and NZDCAD.  5 bots used to pick these movements and trade independent to each other.

Minimum capital suggested $10,000 AUD.

Find below a list of all our strategies:


MT4
Cradle by SecureFX Trader
Cradle HR by SecureFX Trader
Black Mountain by SecureFX Trader
Black Mountain HR by SecureFX Trader
Kosciuszko by SecureFX Trader
Kosciuszko HR by SecureFX Trader
Uluru SR by SecureFX Trader
SecureFX Trader Litchfield VHR
Litchfield VHR by Secure FX Trader

MT5
Cradle MT5 SR by SecureFX Trader
Black Mountain MT5 by SecureFX Trader
Litchfield MT5 VHR by SecureFX Trader


No reviews
2025.12.19 23:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.18 09:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.04 23:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 19:19
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 17:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.31 19:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.23 22:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
