|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|45
|NZDCAD
|5
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|62
|NZDCAD
|7
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|2.8K
|NZDCAD
|727
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsAU-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.31 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.71 × 195
|
GMI3-Real
|1.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.46 × 84
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|2.33 × 9
|
RoboForex-Pro
|2.50 × 2
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.88 × 162
|
xChief-MT5
|3.25 × 8
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.37 × 121
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|5.83 × 128
|
VantageFX-Live
|6.00 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|6.50 × 2
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|6.83 × 94
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|7.96 × 114
|
DerivSVG-Server
|8.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|9.50 × 2
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|9.79 × 101
|
Tickmill-Live
|10.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real32
|11.29 × 99
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|11.80 × 5
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|12.00 × 2
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|12.67 × 92
|
XMGlobalMU-MT5 6
|13.00 × 10
|
XMGlobal-MT5 8
|16.33 × 3
SecureFX Trader
Please head to our website at which provides the latest details on all our strategies and updates.
Also join our email list and telegram so receive updates on strategies - securefxtrader.com or telegram t.me/thesecurefxtrader
This strategy only trades AUDCAD and NZDCAD on MT5 terminal.
Custom bots scanning for strong reversal movements on AUDCAD and NZDCAD. 5 bots used to pick these movements and trade independent to each other.
Minimum capital suggested $10,000 AUD.
