Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Cradle MT5 SR by SecureFX Trader
SecureFX Trader

Cradle MT5 SR by SecureFX Trader

SecureFX Trader
0 avis
Fiabilité
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 35 USD par mois
0%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
50
Bénéfice trades:
34 (68.00%)
Perte trades:
16 (32.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
26.41 AUD
Pire transaction:
-4.13 AUD
Bénéfice brut:
110.01 AUD (4 565 pips)
Perte brute:
-19.23 AUD (1 067 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
8 (60.44 AUD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
60.44 AUD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.39
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.04%
Dernier trade:
9 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
22
Temps de détention moyen:
20 heures
Facteur de récupération:
10.06
Longs trades:
44 (88.00%)
Courts trades:
6 (12.00%)
Facteur de profit:
5.72
Rendement attendu:
1.82 AUD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.24 AUD
Perte moyenne:
-1.20 AUD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-9.02 AUD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-9.02 AUD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.91%
Algo trading:
98%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
3.02 AUD
Maximal:
9.02 AUD (0.09%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 AUD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 AUD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 45
NZDCAD 5
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 62
NZDCAD 7
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 2.8K
NZDCAD 727
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +26.41 AUD
Pire transaction: -4 AUD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 8
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +60.44 AUD
Perte consécutive maximale: -9.02 AUD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsAU-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.31 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.71 × 195
GMI3-Real
1.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
1.46 × 84
JunoMarkets-Server
2.33 × 9
RoboForex-Pro
2.50 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.88 × 162
xChief-MT5
3.25 × 8
OxSecurities-Live
4.37 × 121
TitanFX-MT5-01
5.83 × 128
VantageFX-Live
6.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 10
6.50 × 2
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
6.83 × 94
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
7.96 × 114
DerivSVG-Server
8.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
9.50 × 2
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
9.79 × 101
Tickmill-Live
10.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real32
11.29 × 99
Exness-MT5Real11
11.80 × 5
Forex.com-Live 536
12.00 × 2
XMTrading-MT5 3
12.67 × 92
XMGlobalMU-MT5 6
13.00 × 10
XMGlobal-MT5 8
16.33 × 3
3 plus...
SecureFX Trader


Please head to our website at which provides the latest details on all our strategies and updates.
Also join our email list and telegram so receive updates on strategies -  securefxtrader.com or telegram t.me/thesecurefxtrader


This strategy only trades AUDCAD and NZDCAD on MT5 terminal.

Custom bots scanning for strong reversal movements on AUDCAD and NZDCAD.  5 bots used to pick these movements and trade independent to each other.

Minimum capital suggested $10,000 AUD.

Find below a list of all our strategies:


MT4
Cradle by SecureFX Trader
Cradle HR by SecureFX Trader
Black Mountain by SecureFX Trader
Black Mountain HR by SecureFX Trader
Kosciuszko by SecureFX Trader
Kosciuszko HR by SecureFX Trader
Uluru SR by SecureFX Trader
SecureFX Trader Litchfield VHR
Litchfield VHR by Secure FX Trader

MT5
Cradle MT5 SR by SecureFX Trader
Black Mountain MT5 by SecureFX Trader
Litchfield MT5 VHR by SecureFX Trader


Aucun avis
2025.10.23 22:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Copier

