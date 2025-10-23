- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
193
盈利交易:
139 (72.02%)
亏损交易:
54 (27.98%)
最好交易:
27.54 AUD
最差交易:
-7.06 AUD
毛利:
496.94 AUD (23 743 pips)
毛利亏损:
-92.05 AUD (5 403 pips)
最大连续赢利:
13 (57.33 AUD)
最大连续盈利:
70.32 AUD (9)
夏普比率:
0.47
交易活动:
75.10%
最大入金加载:
1.15%
最近交易:
14 几天前
每周交易:
1
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
44.89
长期交易:
121 (62.69%)
短期交易:
72 (37.31%)
利润因子:
5.40
预期回报:
2.10 AUD
平均利润:
3.58 AUD
平均损失:
-1.70 AUD
最大连续失误:
5 (-7.24 AUD)
最大连续亏损:
-9.02 AUD (3)
每月增长:
1.92%
算法交易:
98%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
3.02 AUD
最大值:
9.02 AUD (0.09%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.09% (9.02 AUD)
净值:
1.37% (140.73 AUD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|137
|NZDCAD
|56
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|AUDCAD
|192
|NZDCAD
|117
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|AUDCAD
|12K
|NZDCAD
|6.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +27.54 AUD
最差交易: -7 AUD
最大连续赢利: 9
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +57.33 AUD
最大连续亏损: -7.24 AUD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsAU-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.31 × 13
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.56 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.68 × 227
|
GMI3-Real
|1.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.45 × 84
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Pro
|2.50 × 2
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.88 × 162
|
xChief-MT5
|3.25 × 8
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.37 × 121
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|5.60 × 5
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|5.82 × 137
|
VantageFX-Live
|6.00 × 2
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|6.00 × 228
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|6.50 × 2
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|7.96 × 114
|
DerivSVG-Server
|8.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|9.50 × 2
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|9.79 × 101
|
Tickmill-Live
|10.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real32
|11.29 × 99
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|11.80 × 5
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|12.67 × 92
|
XMGlobalMU-MT5 6
|13.00 × 10
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|13.71 × 7
SecureFX Trader
Please head to our website at which provides the latest details on all our strategies and updates.
Also join our email list and telegram so receive updates on strategies - securefxtrader.com or telegram t.me/thesecurefxtrader
This strategy only trades AUDCAD and NZDCAD on MT5 terminal.
Custom bots scanning for strong reversal movements on AUDCAD and NZDCAD. 5 bots used to pick these movements and trade independent to each other.
Minimum capital suggested $10,000 AUD.
Find below a list of all our strategies:
MT4
Cradle by SecureFX Trader
Cradle HR by SecureFX Trader
Black Mountain by SecureFX Trader
Black Mountain HR by SecureFX Trader
Kosciuszko by SecureFX Trader
Kosciuszko HR by SecureFX Trader
Uluru SR by SecureFX Trader
SecureFX Trader Litchfield VHR
Litchfield VHR by Secure FX Trader
MT5
Cradle MT5 SR by SecureFX Trader
Black Mountain MT5 by SecureFX Trader
Litchfield MT5 VHR by SecureFX Trader
