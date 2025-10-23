SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / Cradle MT5 SR by SecureFX Trader
SecureFX Trader

Cradle MT5 SR by SecureFX Trader

SecureFX Trader
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
9 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 4%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
193
Transacciones Rentables:
139 (72.02%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
54 (27.98%)
Mejor transacción:
27.54 AUD
Peor transacción:
-7.06 AUD
Beneficio Bruto:
496.94 AUD (23 743 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-92.05 AUD (5 403 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
13 (57.33 AUD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
70.32 AUD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.47
Actividad comercial:
75.10%
Carga máxima del depósito:
1.15%
Último trade:
15 días
Trades a la semana:
1
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
44.89
Transacciones Largas:
121 (62.69%)
Transacciones Cortas:
72 (37.31%)
Factor de Beneficio:
5.40
Beneficio Esperado:
2.10 AUD
Beneficio medio:
3.58 AUD
Pérdidas medias:
-1.70 AUD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
5 (-7.24 AUD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-9.02 AUD (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
1.92%
Trading algorítmico:
98%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
3.02 AUD
Máxima:
9.02 AUD (0.09%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.09% (9.02 AUD)
De fondos:
1.37% (140.73 AUD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
AUDCAD 137
NZDCAD 56
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
AUDCAD 192
NZDCAD 117
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
AUDCAD 12K
NZDCAD 6.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +27.54 AUD
Peor transacción: -7 AUD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 9
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +57.33 AUD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -7.24 AUD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsAU-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.31 × 13
JunoMarkets-Server
0.56 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.68 × 227
GMI3-Real
1.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
1.45 × 84
JunoMarkets-Live
2.00 × 2
RoboForex-Pro
2.50 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.88 × 162
xChief-MT5
3.25 × 8
OxSecurities-Live
4.37 × 121
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
5.60 × 5
TitanFX-MT5-01
5.82 × 137
VantageFX-Live
6.00 × 2
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
6.00 × 228
VantageInternational-Live 10
6.50 × 2
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
7.96 × 114
DerivSVG-Server
8.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
9.50 × 2
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
9.79 × 101
Tickmill-Live
10.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real32
11.29 × 99
Exness-MT5Real11
11.80 × 5
XMTrading-MT5 3
12.67 × 92
XMGlobalMU-MT5 6
13.00 × 10
Forex.com-Live 536
13.71 × 7
otros 4...
SecureFX Trader


Please head to our website at which provides the latest details on all our strategies and updates.
Also join our email list and telegram so receive updates on strategies -  securefxtrader.com or telegram t.me/thesecurefxtrader


This strategy only trades AUDCAD and NZDCAD on MT5 terminal.

Custom bots scanning for strong reversal movements on AUDCAD and NZDCAD.  5 bots used to pick these movements and trade independent to each other.

Minimum capital suggested $10,000 AUD.

No hay comentarios
2025.12.19 23:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.18 09:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.04 23:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 19:19
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 17:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.31 19:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.23 22:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Cradle MT5 SR by SecureFX Trader
35 USD al mes
4%
0
0
USD
10K
AUD
9
98%
193
72%
75%
5.39
2.10
AUD
1%
1:500
