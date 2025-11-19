SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / BT BUULS MT5
Hossein Davarynejad

BT BUULS MT5

Hossein Davarynejad
1 comentário
Confiabilidade
13 semanas
1 / 3.5K USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 33%
VTMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
508
Negociações com lucro:
378 (74.40%)
Negociações com perda:
130 (25.59%)
Melhor negociação:
229.03 CAD
Pior negociação:
-139.88 CAD
Lucro bruto:
10 094.34 CAD (5 978 780 pips)
Perda bruta:
-8 942.93 CAD (4 545 371 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
26 (451.18 CAD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
565.49 CAD (18)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.06
Atividade de negociação:
5.08%
Depósito máximo carregado:
2.95%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
73
Tempo médio de espera:
17 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
0.44
Negociações longas:
173 (34.06%)
Negociações curtas:
335 (65.94%)
Fator de lucro:
1.13
Valor esperado:
2.27 CAD
Lucro médio:
26.70 CAD
Perda média:
-68.79 CAD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
12 (-1 123.40 CAD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-1 123.40 CAD (12)
Crescimento mensal:
-14.67%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 CAD
Máximo:
2 606.53 CAD (42.86%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
30.73% (2 606.53 CAD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
3.99% (302.11 CAD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
BTCUSD 508
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
BTCUSD 894
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
BTCUSD 1.4M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +229.03 CAD
Pior negociação: -140 CAD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 18
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 12
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +451.18 CAD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -1 123.40 CAD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "VTMarkets-Live 2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

TradeSmart-Server01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real24
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 146
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.20 × 229
VTMarkets-Live 2
4.57 × 7
BT Bulls XPro – Live Breakout Signal (BTCUSD)

This signal is powered by BT Bulls XPro, a professional breakout robot designed for BTCUSD.
The system focuses on breakout entries during high-volatility movements and has been optimized to perform even under high spread conditions.

 Key Highlights:

  • Pure breakout strategy – no martingale, no grid

  • Stable risk management with fixed stop loss

  • Works with as little as $300 balance

  • Adapted for scalping conditions

  • Verified and tested with 99.90% modeling quality

This signal is ideal for traders looking for transparent, safe, and professional BTCUSD breakout trades without risky strategies in the background.

www.nxfx.ca

🔗 For more details and direct access to the EA: BT Bulls XPro EA


Classificação Média:
diy-apprentice
457
diy-apprentice 2025.11.19 01:20 
 

Too bad!! From 17/11/25 up to now, 10/15 trades are losing money!

2025.12.18 20:11
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.8% of days out of 79 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 18:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 16:51
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 78 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 11:28
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.02 11:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 01:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 01:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.01 00:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 00:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.30 22:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.04 05:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.02 03:09
No swaps are charged
2025.11.02 03:09
No swaps are charged
2025.11.02 02:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.29 11:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.27 05:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.22 07:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.16 16:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.13 19:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.13 11:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
