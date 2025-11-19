- 成长
交易:
502
盈利交易:
372 (74.10%)
亏损交易:
130 (25.90%)
最好交易:
229.03 CAD
最差交易:
-139.88 CAD
毛利:
9 795.40 CAD (5 796 319 pips)
毛利亏损:
-8 942.93 CAD (4 545 371 pips)
最大连续赢利:
26 (451.18 CAD)
最大连续盈利:
565.49 CAD (18)
夏普比率:
0.05
交易活动:
5.08%
最大入金加载:
2.95%
最近交易:
48 几分钟前
每周交易:
71
平均持有时间:
17 分钟
采收率:
0.33
长期交易:
173 (34.46%)
短期交易:
329 (65.54%)
利润因子:
1.10
预期回报:
1.70 CAD
平均利润:
26.33 CAD
平均损失:
-68.79 CAD
最大连续失误:
12 (-1 123.40 CAD)
最大连续亏损:
-1 123.40 CAD (12)
每月增长:
-18.57%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 CAD
最大值:
2 606.53 CAD (42.86%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
30.73% (2 606.53 CAD)
净值:
3.99% (302.11 CAD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|502
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|BTCUSD
|662
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|BTCUSD
|1.3M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
BT Bulls XPro – Live Breakout Signal (BTCUSD)
This signal is powered by BT Bulls XPro, a professional breakout robot designed for BTCUSD.
The system focuses on breakout entries during high-volatility movements and has been optimized to perform even under high spread conditions.
✅ Key Highlights:
-
Pure breakout strategy – no martingale, no grid
-
Stable risk management with fixed stop loss
-
Works with as little as $300 balance
-
Adapted for scalping conditions
-
Verified and tested with 99.90% modeling quality
This signal is ideal for traders looking for transparent, safe, and professional BTCUSD breakout trades without risky strategies in the background.
🔗 For more details and direct access to the EA: BT Bulls XPro EA
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
27%
2
3.8K
USD
USD
6.3K
CAD
CAD
13
100%
502
74%
5%
1.09
1.70
CAD
CAD
31%
1:500
Too bad!! From 17/11/25 up to now, 10/15 trades are losing money!