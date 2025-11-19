- 자본
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "VTMarkets-Live 2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
BT Bulls XPro – Live Breakout Signal (BTCUSD)
This signal is powered by BT Bulls XPro, a professional breakout robot designed for BTCUSD.
The system focuses on breakout entries during high-volatility movements and has been optimized to perform even under high spread conditions.
✅ Key Highlights:
-
Pure breakout strategy – no martingale, no grid
-
Stable risk management with fixed stop loss
-
Works with as little as $300 balance
-
Adapted for scalping conditions
-
Verified and tested with 99.90% modeling quality
This signal is ideal for traders looking for transparent, safe, and professional BTCUSD breakout trades without risky strategies in the background.
🔗 For more details and direct access to the EA: BT Bulls XPro EA
Too bad!! From 17/11/25 up to now, 10/15 trades are losing money!