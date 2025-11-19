시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / BT BUULS MT5
Hossein Davarynejad

BT BUULS MT5

Hossein Davarynejad
1 리뷰
안정성
14
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 65%
VTMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
619
이익 거래:
474 (76.57%)
손실 거래:
145 (23.42%)
최고의 거래:
229.03 CAD
최악의 거래:
-139.88 CAD
총 수익:
12 435.41 CAD (7 227 501 pips)
총 손실:
-9 753.62 CAD (4 987 159 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
26 (451.18 CAD)
연속 최대 이익:
565.49 CAD (18)
샤프 비율:
0.09
거래 활동:
8.15%
최대 입금량:
2.95%
최근 거래:
11 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
73
평균 유지 시간:
25 분
회복 요인:
1.03
롱(주식매수):
239 (38.61%)
숏(주식차입매도):
380 (61.39%)
수익 요인:
1.27
기대수익:
4.33 CAD
평균 이익:
26.24 CAD
평균 손실:
-67.27 CAD
연속 최대 손실:
12 (-1 123.40 CAD)
연속 최대 손실:
-1 123.40 CAD (12)
월별 성장률:
-0.66%
연간 예측:
-8.04%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 CAD
최대한의:
2 606.53 CAD (42.86%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
30.73% (2 606.53 CAD)
자본금별:
3.99% (302.11 CAD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
BTCUSD 619
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
BTCUSD 2.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
BTCUSD 2.2M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +229.03 CAD
최악의 거래: -140 CAD
연속 최대 이익: 18
연속 최대 손실: 12
연속 최대 이익: +451.18 CAD
연속 최대 손실: -1 123.40 CAD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "VTMarkets-Live 2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

TradeSmart-Server01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real24
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 146
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.15 × 294
VTMarkets-Live 2
4.57 × 7
BT Bulls XPro – Live Breakout Signal (BTCUSD)

This signal is powered by BT Bulls XPro, a professional breakout robot designed for BTCUSD.
The system focuses on breakout entries during high-volatility movements and has been optimized to perform even under high spread conditions.

 Key Highlights:

  • Pure breakout strategy – no martingale, no grid

  • Stable risk management with fixed stop loss

  • Works with as little as $300 balance

  • Adapted for scalping conditions

  • Verified and tested with 99.90% modeling quality

This signal is ideal for traders looking for transparent, safe, and professional BTCUSD breakout trades without risky strategies in the background.

www.nxfx.ca

🔗 For more details and direct access to the EA: BT Bulls XPro EA


평균 평점:
diy-apprentice
457
diy-apprentice 2025.11.19 01:20 
 

Too bad!! From 17/11/25 up to now, 10/15 trades are losing money!

시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
BT BUULS MT5
월별 30 USD
65%
0
0
USD
8.1K
CAD
14
100%
619
76%
8%
1.27
4.33
CAD
31%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.