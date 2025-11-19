SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / BT BUULS MT5
Hossein Davarynejad

BT BUULS MT5

Hossein Davarynejad
1 Bewertung
Zuverlässigkeit
13 Wochen
1 / 3.5K USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 33%
VTMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
533
Gewinntrades:
398 (74.67%)
Verlusttrades:
135 (25.33%)
Bester Trade:
229.03 CAD
Schlechtester Trade:
-139.88 CAD
Bruttoprofit:
10 349.26 CAD (6 129 255 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-9 216.23 CAD (4 699 070 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
26 (451.18 CAD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
565.49 CAD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading-Aktivität:
6.10%
Max deposit load:
2.95%
Letzter Trade:
5 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
85
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
21 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
0.43
Long-Positionen:
191 (35.83%)
Short-Positionen:
342 (64.17%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.12
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.13 CAD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
26.00 CAD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-68.27 CAD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
12 (-1 123.40 CAD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-1 123.40 CAD (12)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-14.91%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 CAD
Maximaler:
2 606.53 CAD (42.86%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
30.73% (2 606.53 CAD)
Kapital:
3.99% (302.11 CAD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
BTCUSD 533
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 879
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 1.4M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +229.03 CAD
Schlechtester Trade: -140 CAD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 18
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 12
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +451.18 CAD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -1 123.40 CAD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "VTMarkets-Live 2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

TradeSmart-Server01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real24
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 146
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.18 × 254
VTMarkets-Live 2
4.57 × 7
BT Bulls XPro – Live Breakout Signal (BTCUSD)

This signal is powered by BT Bulls XPro, a professional breakout robot designed for BTCUSD.
The system focuses on breakout entries during high-volatility movements and has been optimized to perform even under high spread conditions.

 Key Highlights:

  • Pure breakout strategy – no martingale, no grid

  • Stable risk management with fixed stop loss

  • Works with as little as $300 balance

  • Adapted for scalping conditions

  • Verified and tested with 99.90% modeling quality

This signal is ideal for traders looking for transparent, safe, and professional BTCUSD breakout trades without risky strategies in the background.

www.nxfx.ca

🔗 For more details and direct access to the EA: BT Bulls XPro EA


Durchschnittliche Bewertung:
diy-apprentice
457
diy-apprentice 2025.11.19 01:20 
 

Too bad!! From 17/11/25 up to now, 10/15 trades are losing money!

2025.12.18 20:11
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.8% of days out of 79 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 18:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 16:51
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 78 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 11:28
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.02 11:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 01:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 01:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.01 00:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 00:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.30 22:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.04 05:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.02 03:09
No swaps are charged
2025.11.02 03:09
No swaps are charged
2025.11.02 02:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.29 11:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.27 05:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.22 07:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.16 16:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.13 19:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.13 11:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
