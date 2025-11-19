SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / BT BUULS MT5
Hossein Davarynejad

BT BUULS MT5

Hossein Davarynejad
1 comentario
Fiabilidad
13 semanas
2 / 3.9K USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 33%
VTMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
508
Transacciones Rentables:
378 (74.40%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
130 (25.59%)
Mejor transacción:
229.03 CAD
Peor transacción:
-139.88 CAD
Beneficio Bruto:
10 094.34 CAD (5 978 780 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-8 942.93 CAD (4 545 371 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
26 (451.18 CAD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
565.49 CAD (18)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Actividad comercial:
5.08%
Carga máxima del depósito:
2.95%
Último trade:
10 horas
Trades a la semana:
73
Tiempo medio de espera:
17 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
0.44
Transacciones Largas:
173 (34.06%)
Transacciones Cortas:
335 (65.94%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.13
Beneficio Esperado:
2.27 CAD
Beneficio medio:
26.70 CAD
Pérdidas medias:
-68.79 CAD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
12 (-1 123.40 CAD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-1 123.40 CAD (12)
Crecimiento al mes:
-14.67%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 CAD
Máxima:
2 606.53 CAD (42.86%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
30.73% (2 606.53 CAD)
De fondos:
3.99% (302.11 CAD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
BTCUSD 508
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
BTCUSD 894
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
BTCUSD 1.4M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +229.03 CAD
Peor transacción: -140 CAD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 18
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 12
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +451.18 CAD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -1 123.40 CAD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "VTMarkets-Live 2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

TradeSmart-Server01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real24
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 146
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.20 × 229
VTMarkets-Live 2
4.57 × 7
BT Bulls XPro – Live Breakout Signal (BTCUSD)

This signal is powered by BT Bulls XPro, a professional breakout robot designed for BTCUSD.
The system focuses on breakout entries during high-volatility movements and has been optimized to perform even under high spread conditions.

 Key Highlights:

  • Pure breakout strategy – no martingale, no grid

  • Stable risk management with fixed stop loss

  • Works with as little as $300 balance

  • Adapted for scalping conditions

  • Verified and tested with 99.90% modeling quality

This signal is ideal for traders looking for transparent, safe, and professional BTCUSD breakout trades without risky strategies in the background.

www.nxfx.ca

🔗 For more details and direct access to the EA: BT Bulls XPro EA


Evaluación media:
diy-apprentice
457
diy-apprentice 2025.11.19 01:20 
 

Too bad!! From 17/11/25 up to now, 10/15 trades are losing money!

2025.12.18 20:11
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.8% of days out of 79 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 18:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 16:51
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 78 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 11:28
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.02 11:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 01:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 01:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.01 00:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 00:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.30 22:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.04 05:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.02 03:09
No swaps are charged
2025.11.02 03:09
No swaps are charged
2025.11.02 02:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.29 11:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.27 05:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.22 07:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.16 16:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.13 19:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.13 11:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
