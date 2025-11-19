- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|475
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|453
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|1.1M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
BT Bulls XPro – Live Breakout Signal (BTCUSD)
This signal is powered by BT Bulls XPro, a professional breakout robot designed for BTCUSD.
The system focuses on breakout entries during high-volatility movements and has been optimized to perform even under high spread conditions.
✅ Key Highlights:
-
Pure breakout strategy – no martingale, no grid
-
Stable risk management with fixed stop loss
-
Works with as little as $300 balance
-
Adapted for scalping conditions
-
Verified and tested with 99.90% modeling quality
This signal is ideal for traders looking for transparent, safe, and professional BTCUSD breakout trades without risky strategies in the background.
🔗 For more details and direct access to the EA: BT Bulls XPro EA
USD
CAD
CAD
Too bad!! From 17/11/25 up to now, 10/15 trades are losing money!