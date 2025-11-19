SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / BT BUULS MT5
Hossein Davarynejad

BT BUULS MT5

Hossein Davarynejad
1 review
Reliability
12 weeks
2 / 3.6K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 22%
VTMarkets-Live 2
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
475
Profit Trades:
348 (73.26%)
Loss Trades:
127 (26.74%)
Best trade:
229.03 CAD
Worst trade:
-139.88 CAD
Gross Profit:
9 517.99 CAD (5 627 254 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 934.83 CAD (4 540 426 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (451.18 CAD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
565.49 CAD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
5.08%
Max deposit load:
2.95%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
66
Avg holding time:
17 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.22
Long Trades:
160 (33.68%)
Short Trades:
315 (66.32%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
1.23 CAD
Average Profit:
27.35 CAD
Average Loss:
-70.35 CAD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-1 123.40 CAD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 123.40 CAD (12)
Monthly growth:
-22.56%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 CAD
Maximal:
2 606.53 CAD (42.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.73% (2 606.53 CAD)
By Equity:
3.99% (302.11 CAD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 475
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 453
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 1.1M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +229.03 CAD
Worst trade: -140 CAD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +451.18 CAD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 123.40 CAD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeSmart-Server01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real24
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 146
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 196
VTMarkets-Live 2
4.57 × 7
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

BT Bulls XPro – Live Breakout Signal (BTCUSD)

This signal is powered by BT Bulls XPro, a professional breakout robot designed for BTCUSD.
The system focuses on breakout entries during high-volatility movements and has been optimized to perform even under high spread conditions.

 Key Highlights:

  • Pure breakout strategy – no martingale, no grid

  • Stable risk management with fixed stop loss

  • Works with as little as $300 balance

  • Adapted for scalping conditions

  • Verified and tested with 99.90% modeling quality

This signal is ideal for traders looking for transparent, safe, and professional BTCUSD breakout trades without risky strategies in the background.

www.nxfx.ca

🔗 For more details and direct access to the EA: BT Bulls XPro EA


Average rating:
diy-apprentice
457
diy-apprentice 2025.11.19 01:20 
 

Too bad!! From 17/11/25 up to now, 10/15 trades are losing money!

2025.12.18 20:11
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.8% of days out of 79 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 18:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 16:51
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 78 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 11:28
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.02 11:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 01:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 01:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.01 00:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 00:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.30 22:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.04 05:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.02 03:09
No swaps are charged
2025.11.02 03:09
No swaps are charged
2025.11.02 02:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.29 11:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.27 05:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.22 07:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.16 16:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.13 19:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.13 11:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
BT BUULS MT5
30 USD per month
22%
2
3.6K
USD
6K
CAD
12
100%
475
73%
5%
1.06
1.23
CAD
31%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.