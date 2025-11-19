シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / BT BUULS MT5
Hossein Davarynejad

BT BUULS MT5

Hossein Davarynejad
レビュー1件
信頼性
13週間
1 / 3.6K USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 34%
VTMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
516
利益トレード:
385 (74.61%)
損失トレード:
131 (25.39%)
ベストトレード:
229.03 CAD
最悪のトレード:
-139.88 CAD
総利益:
10 127.26 CAD (5 997 317 pips)
総損失:
-8 944.60 CAD (4 546 312 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
26 (451.18 CAD)
最大連続利益:
565.49 CAD (18)
シャープレシオ:
0.06
取引アクティビティ:
6.10%
最大入金額:
2.95%
最近のトレード:
53 分前
1週間当たりの取引:
74
平均保有時間:
20 分
リカバリーファクター:
0.45
長いトレード:
181 (35.08%)
短いトレード:
335 (64.92%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.13
期待されたペイオフ:
2.29 CAD
平均利益:
26.30 CAD
平均損失:
-68.28 CAD
最大連続の負け:
12 (-1 123.40 CAD)
最大連続損失:
-1 123.40 CAD (12)
月間成長:
-14.26%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 CAD
最大の:
2 606.53 CAD (42.86%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
30.73% (2 606.53 CAD)
エクイティによる:
3.99% (302.11 CAD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
BTCUSD 516
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
BTCUSD 918
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
BTCUSD 1.5M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +229.03 CAD
最悪のトレード: -140 CAD
最大連続の勝ち: 18
最大連続の負け: 12
最大連続利益: +451.18 CAD
最大連続損失: -1 123.40 CAD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"VTMarkets-Live 2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

TradeSmart-Server01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real24
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 146
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.19 × 237
VTMarkets-Live 2
4.57 × 7
BT Bulls XPro – Live Breakout Signal (BTCUSD)

This signal is powered by BT Bulls XPro, a professional breakout robot designed for BTCUSD.
The system focuses on breakout entries during high-volatility movements and has been optimized to perform even under high spread conditions.

 Key Highlights:

  • Pure breakout strategy – no martingale, no grid

  • Stable risk management with fixed stop loss

  • Works with as little as $300 balance

  • Adapted for scalping conditions

  • Verified and tested with 99.90% modeling quality

This signal is ideal for traders looking for transparent, safe, and professional BTCUSD breakout trades without risky strategies in the background.

www.nxfx.ca

🔗 For more details and direct access to the EA: BT Bulls XPro EA


平均の評価:
diy-apprentice
457
diy-apprentice 2025.11.19 01:20 
 

Too bad!! From 17/11/25 up to now, 10/15 trades are losing money!

シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
BT BUULS MT5
30 USD/月
34%
1
3.6K
USD
6.6K
CAD
13
100%
516
74%
6%
1.13
2.29
CAD
31%
1:500
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 5トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

