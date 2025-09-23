SinaisSeções
Deny Anggriawan

Ezden Rally

Deny Anggriawan
0 comentários
13 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 -11%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
34
Negociações com lucro:
11 (32.35%)
Negociações com perda:
23 (67.65%)
Melhor negociação:
200.00 USD
Pior negociação:
-113.24 USD
Lucro bruto:
1 679.03 USD (213 879 pips)
Perda bruta:
-1 984.08 USD (232 689 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
3 (336.47 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
400.00 USD (2)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.00
Atividade de negociação:
3.82%
Depósito máximo carregado:
13.58%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
2
Tempo médio de espera:
2 horas
Fator de recuperação:
-0.30
Negociações longas:
21 (61.76%)
Negociações curtas:
13 (38.24%)
Fator de lucro:
0.85
Valor esperado:
-8.97 USD
Lucro médio:
152.64 USD
Perda média:
-86.26 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
10 (-1 020.82 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-1 020.82 USD (10)
Crescimento mensal:
-12.04%
Algotrading:
2%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
603.65 USD
Máximo:
1 028.52 USD (72.13%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
44.95% (1 027.82 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
6.53% (88.75 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 34
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD -305
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD -19K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +200.00 USD
Pior negociação: -113 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 2
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 10
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +336.47 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -1 020.82 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Exness-MT5Real7" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
4.38 × 86
FxPro-MT5
14.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
15.57 × 205
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
22.70 × 90
ICMarketsSC-MT5
27.89 × 112
Our strategy is built around a strictly controlled risk-reward ratio of 1:2. This means every trade is designed so that the potential profit is twice the potential risk, ensuring a balanced and sustainable approach to growth.

By maintaining this disciplined structure, we protect your capital while aiming for consistent long-term gains. Combined with our fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) on MetaTrader 5, the system eliminates emotional decision-making and executes trades with precision and consistency.

The result: a smoother, more reliable trading experience focused on the XAUUSD (gold) market.

Sem comentários
2025.12.22 06:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 09:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 13:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 07:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.26 15:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.14 09:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 11:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 13:43
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 07:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.24 09:07
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.15 08:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.01 14:09
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.01 14:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.01 12:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.01 12:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.01 08:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 09:44
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
