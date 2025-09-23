SegnaliSezioni
Deny Anggriawan

Ezden Rally

Deny Anggriawan
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
3 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -1%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
9
Profit Trade:
3 (33.33%)
Loss Trade:
6 (66.67%)
Best Trade:
120.00 USD
Worst Trade:
-62.01 USD
Profitto lordo:
353.23 USD (58 871 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-367.44 USD (60 609 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
2 (240.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
240.00 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
6.25%
Massimo carico di deposito:
13.58%
Ultimo trade:
13 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.07
Long Trade:
8 (88.89%)
Short Trade:
1 (11.11%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.96
Profitto previsto:
-1.58 USD
Profitto medio:
117.74 USD
Perdita media:
-61.24 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-182.01 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-182.01 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
-1.42%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
193.37 USD
Massimale:
193.37 USD (19.32%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
19.28% (192.95 USD)
Per equità:
5.77% (46.62 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD -14
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -1.7K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +120.00 USD
Worst Trade: -62 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +240.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -182.01 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real7" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real12
4.38 × 86
Exness-MT5Real7
9.42 × 152
FxPro-MT5
14.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
15.57 × 205
Exness-MT5Real8
19.89 × 227
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
22.70 × 90
ICMarketsSC-MT5
27.89 × 112
Ezden Rally offers reliable XAUUSD trading signals powered by a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) on MetaTrader 5. With a focus on precision and consistency, our strategy uses advanced technical analysis to identify optimal entry and exit points. The EA executes trades automatically, removing human error and emotion from the process, ensuring smoother and more efficient trading.
We specialize in the gold market, providing real-time signals that you can trust for steady, long-term results.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.15 08:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.01 14:09
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.01 14:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.01 12:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.01 12:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.01 08:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 09:44
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.23 09:44
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.23 09:44
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.23 09:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.23 09:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
