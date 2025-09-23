- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
9
Profit Trade:
3 (33.33%)
Loss Trade:
6 (66.67%)
Best Trade:
120.00 USD
Worst Trade:
-62.01 USD
Profitto lordo:
353.23 USD (58 871 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-367.44 USD (60 609 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
2 (240.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
240.00 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
6.25%
Massimo carico di deposito:
13.58%
Ultimo trade:
13 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.07
Long Trade:
8 (88.89%)
Short Trade:
1 (11.11%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.96
Profitto previsto:
-1.58 USD
Profitto medio:
117.74 USD
Perdita media:
-61.24 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-182.01 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-182.01 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
-1.42%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
193.37 USD
Massimale:
193.37 USD (19.32%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
19.28% (192.95 USD)
Per equità:
5.77% (46.62 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|-14
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|-1.7K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +120.00 USD
Worst Trade: -62 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +240.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -182.01 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real7" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|4.38 × 86
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|9.42 × 152
|
FxPro-MT5
|14.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|15.57 × 205
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|19.89 × 227
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|22.70 × 90
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|27.89 × 112
Ezden Rally offers reliable XAUUSD trading signals powered by a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) on MetaTrader 5. With a focus on precision and consistency, our strategy uses advanced technical analysis to identify optimal entry and exit points. The EA executes trades automatically, removing human error and emotion from the process, ensuring smoother and more efficient trading.
We specialize in the gold market, providing real-time signals that you can trust for steady, long-term results.
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
-1%
0
0
USD
USD
987
USD
USD
3
0%
9
33%
6%
0.96
-1.58
USD
USD
19%
1:500