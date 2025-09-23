SignaleKategorien
Deny Anggriawan

Ezden Rally

Deny Anggriawan
0 Bewertungen
13 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 -11%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
34
Gewinntrades:
11 (32.35%)
Verlusttrades:
23 (67.65%)
Bester Trade:
200.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-113.24 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 679.03 USD (213 879 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 984.08 USD (232 689 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
3 (336.47 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
400.00 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading-Aktivität:
3.82%
Max deposit load:
13.58%
Letzter Trade:
3 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
2
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.30
Long-Positionen:
21 (61.76%)
Short-Positionen:
13 (38.24%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.85
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-8.97 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
152.64 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-86.26 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
10 (-1 020.82 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-1 020.82 USD (10)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-12.04%
Algo-Trading:
2%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
603.65 USD
Maximaler:
1 028.52 USD (72.13%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
44.95% (1 027.82 USD)
Kapital:
6.53% (88.75 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 34
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -305
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -19K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +200.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -113 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 2
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 10
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +336.47 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -1 020.82 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-MT5Real7" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
4.38 × 86
FxPro-MT5
14.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
15.57 × 205
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
22.70 × 90
ICMarketsSC-MT5
27.89 × 112
Our strategy is built around a strictly controlled risk-reward ratio of 1:2. This means every trade is designed so that the potential profit is twice the potential risk, ensuring a balanced and sustainable approach to growth.

By maintaining this disciplined structure, we protect your capital while aiming for consistent long-term gains. Combined with our fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) on MetaTrader 5, the system eliminates emotional decision-making and executes trades with precision and consistency.

The result: a smoother, more reliable trading experience focused on the XAUUSD (gold) market.

Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.22 06:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 09:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 13:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 07:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.26 15:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.14 09:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 11:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 13:43
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 07:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.24 09:07
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.15 08:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.01 14:09
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.01 14:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.01 12:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.01 12:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.01 08:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 09:44
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
