시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Ezden Rally
Deny Anggriawan

Ezden Rally

Deny Anggriawan
0 리뷰
14
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 -12%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
38
이익 거래:
12 (31.57%)
손실 거래:
26 (68.42%)
최고의 거래:
200.00 USD
최악의 거래:
-120.10 USD
총 수익:
1 879.03 USD (233 879 pips)
총 손실:
-2 306.98 USD (264 698 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
3 (336.47 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
400.00 USD (2)
샤프 비율:
-0.02
거래 활동:
3.82%
최대 입금량:
13.58%
최근 거래:
21 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
3
평균 유지 시간:
2 시간
회복 요인:
-0.42
롱(주식매수):
23 (60.53%)
숏(주식차입매도):
15 (39.47%)
수익 요인:
0.81
기대수익:
-11.26 USD
평균 이익:
156.59 USD
평균 손실:
-88.73 USD
연속 최대 손실:
10 (-1 020.82 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-1 020.82 USD (10)
월별 성장률:
5.35%
Algo 트레이딩:
5%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
603.65 USD
최대한의:
1 028.52 USD (72.13%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
44.95% (1 027.82 USD)
자본금별:
6.53% (88.75 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 38
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD -428
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD -31K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +200.00 USD
최악의 거래: -120 USD
연속 최대 이익: 2
연속 최대 손실: 10
연속 최대 이익: +336.47 USD
연속 최대 손실: -1 020.82 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Exness-MT5Real7"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
4.38 × 86
FxPro-MT5
14.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
15.57 × 205
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
22.70 × 90
ICMarketsSC-MT5
27.89 × 112
Headway-Real
373.00 × 1
Our strategy is built around a strictly controlled risk-reward ratio of 1:2. This means every trade is designed so that the potential profit is twice the potential risk, ensuring a balanced and sustainable approach to growth.

By maintaining this disciplined structure, we protect your capital while aiming for consistent long-term gains. Combined with our fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) on MetaTrader 5, the system eliminates emotional decision-making and executes trades with precision and consistency.

The result: a smoother, more reliable trading experience focused on the XAUUSD (gold) market.

리뷰 없음
2026.01.06 20:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.02 10:56
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.31 07:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.22 06:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 09:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 13:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 07:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.26 15:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.14 09:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 11:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 13:43
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 07:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.24 09:07
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.15 08:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.01 14:09
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.01 14:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.01 12:59
Share of trading days is too low
복제

