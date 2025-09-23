СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / Ezden Rally
Deny Anggriawan

Ezden Rally

Deny Anggriawan
0 отзывов
12 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 -6%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:500
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
33
Прибыльных трейдов:
11 (33.33%)
Убыточных трейдов:
22 (66.67%)
Лучший трейд:
200.00 USD
Худший трейд:
-113.24 USD
Общая прибыль:
1 679.03 USD (213 879 pips)
Общий убыток:
-1 883.38 USD (222 689 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
3 (336.47 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
400.00 USD (2)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.03
Торговая активность:
3.82%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
13.58%
Последний трейд:
3 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
1
Ср. время удержания:
2 часа
Фактор восстановления:
-0.20
Длинных трейдов:
20 (60.61%)
Коротких трейдов:
13 (39.39%)
Профит фактор:
0.89
Мат. ожидание:
-6.19 USD
Средняя прибыль:
152.64 USD
Средний убыток:
-85.61 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
10 (-1 020.82 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-1 020.82 USD (10)
Прирост в месяц:
-11.40%
Алготрейдинг:
3%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
603.65 USD
Максимальная:
1 028.52 USD (72.13%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
44.95% (1 027.82 USD)
По эквити:
6.53% (88.75 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 33
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD -204
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD -8.8K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +200.00 USD
Худший трейд: -113 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 2
Макс. серия проигрышей: 10
Макс. прибыль в серии: +336.47 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -1 020.82 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-MT5Real7" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
4.38 × 86
FxPro-MT5
14.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
15.57 × 205
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
22.70 × 90
ICMarketsSC-MT5
27.89 × 112
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

Our strategy is built around a strictly controlled risk-reward ratio of 1:2. This means every trade is designed so that the potential profit is twice the potential risk, ensuring a balanced and sustainable approach to growth.

By maintaining this disciplined structure, we protect your capital while aiming for consistent long-term gains. Combined with our fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) on MetaTrader 5, the system eliminates emotional decision-making and executes trades with precision and consistency.

The result: a smoother, more reliable trading experience focused on the XAUUSD (gold) market.

Нет отзывов
2025.12.22 06:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 09:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 13:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 07:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.26 15:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.14 09:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 11:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 13:43
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 07:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.24 09:07
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.15 08:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.01 14:09
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.01 14:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.01 12:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.01 12:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.01 08:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 09:44
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Ezden Rally
30 USD в месяц
-6%
0
0
USD
1.7K
USD
12
3%
33
33%
4%
0.89
-6.19
USD
45%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.