Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-MT5Real7" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
TitanFX-MT5-01
Exness-MT5Real12
FxPro-MT5
Exness-MT5Real3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
Our strategy is built around a strictly controlled risk-reward ratio of 1:2. This means every trade is designed so that the potential profit is twice the potential risk, ensuring a balanced and sustainable approach to growth.
By maintaining this disciplined structure, we protect your capital while aiming for consistent long-term gains. Combined with our fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) on MetaTrader 5, the system eliminates emotional decision-making and executes trades with precision and consistency.
The result: a smoother, more reliable trading experience focused on the XAUUSD (gold) market.
