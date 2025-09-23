SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / Ezden Rally
Deny Anggriawan

Ezden Rally

Deny Anggriawan
0 comentarios
13 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 -11%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
34
Transacciones Rentables:
11 (32.35%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
23 (67.65%)
Mejor transacción:
200.00 USD
Peor transacción:
-113.24 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 679.03 USD (213 879 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 984.08 USD (232 689 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
3 (336.47 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
400.00 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Actividad comercial:
3.82%
Carga máxima del depósito:
13.58%
Último trade:
10 horas
Trades a la semana:
2
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.30
Transacciones Largas:
21 (61.76%)
Transacciones Cortas:
13 (38.24%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.85
Beneficio Esperado:
-8.97 USD
Beneficio medio:
152.64 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-86.26 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
10 (-1 020.82 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-1 020.82 USD (10)
Crecimiento al mes:
-12.04%
Trading algorítmico:
2%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
603.65 USD
Máxima:
1 028.52 USD (72.13%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
44.95% (1 027.82 USD)
De fondos:
6.53% (88.75 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 34
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD -305
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD -19K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +200.00 USD
Peor transacción: -113 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 2
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 10
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +336.47 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -1 020.82 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-MT5Real7" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
4.38 × 86
FxPro-MT5
14.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
15.57 × 205
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
22.70 × 90
ICMarketsSC-MT5
27.89 × 112
Our strategy is built around a strictly controlled risk-reward ratio of 1:2. This means every trade is designed so that the potential profit is twice the potential risk, ensuring a balanced and sustainable approach to growth.

By maintaining this disciplined structure, we protect your capital while aiming for consistent long-term gains. Combined with our fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) on MetaTrader 5, the system eliminates emotional decision-making and executes trades with precision and consistency.

The result: a smoother, more reliable trading experience focused on the XAUUSD (gold) market.

No hay comentarios
2025.12.22 06:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 09:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 13:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 07:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.26 15:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.14 09:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 11:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 13:43
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 07:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.24 09:07
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.15 08:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.01 14:09
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.01 14:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.01 12:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.01 12:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.01 08:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 09:44
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
