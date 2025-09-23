- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|34
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|-305
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|-19K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-MT5Real7" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|4.38 × 86
|
FxPro-MT5
|14.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|15.57 × 205
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|22.70 × 90
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|27.89 × 112
Our strategy is built around a strictly controlled risk-reward ratio of 1:2. This means every trade is designed so that the potential profit is twice the potential risk, ensuring a balanced and sustainable approach to growth.
By maintaining this disciplined structure, we protect your capital while aiming for consistent long-term gains. Combined with our fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) on MetaTrader 5, the system eliminates emotional decision-making and executes trades with precision and consistency.
The result: a smoother, more reliable trading experience focused on the XAUUSD (gold) market.
