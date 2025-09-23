シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Ezden Rally
Deny Anggriawan

Ezden Rally

Deny Anggriawan
レビュー0件
13週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 -11%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
34
利益トレード:
11 (32.35%)
損失トレード:
23 (67.65%)
ベストトレード:
200.00 USD
最悪のトレード:
-113.24 USD
総利益:
1 679.03 USD (213 879 pips)
総損失:
-1 984.08 USD (232 689 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
3 (336.47 USD)
最大連続利益:
400.00 USD (2)
シャープレシオ:
0.00
取引アクティビティ:
3.82%
最大入金額:
13.58%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
2
平均保有時間:
2 時間
リカバリーファクター:
-0.30
長いトレード:
21 (61.76%)
短いトレード:
13 (38.24%)
プロフィットファクター:
0.85
期待されたペイオフ:
-8.97 USD
平均利益:
152.64 USD
平均損失:
-86.26 USD
最大連続の負け:
10 (-1 020.82 USD)
最大連続損失:
-1 020.82 USD (10)
月間成長:
-12.04%
アルゴリズム取引:
2%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
603.65 USD
最大の:
1 028.52 USD (72.13%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
44.95% (1 027.82 USD)
エクイティによる:
6.53% (88.75 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 34
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD -305
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD -19K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +200.00 USD
最悪のトレード: -113 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 2
最大連続の負け: 10
最大連続利益: +336.47 USD
最大連続損失: -1 020.82 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Exness-MT5Real7"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
4.38 × 86
FxPro-MT5
14.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
15.57 × 205
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
22.70 × 90
ICMarketsSC-MT5
27.89 × 112
Our strategy is built around a strictly controlled risk-reward ratio of 1:2. This means every trade is designed so that the potential profit is twice the potential risk, ensuring a balanced and sustainable approach to growth.

By maintaining this disciplined structure, we protect your capital while aiming for consistent long-term gains. Combined with our fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) on MetaTrader 5, the system eliminates emotional decision-making and executes trades with precision and consistency.

The result: a smoother, more reliable trading experience focused on the XAUUSD (gold) market.

レビューなし
2025.12.22 06:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 09:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 13:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 07:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.26 15:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.14 09:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 11:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 13:43
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 07:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.24 09:07
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.15 08:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.01 14:09
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.01 14:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.01 12:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.01 12:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.01 08:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 09:44
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
