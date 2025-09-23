SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Ezden Rally
Deny Anggriawan

Ezden Rally

Deny Anggriawan
0 reviews
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -6%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
33
Profit Trades:
11 (33.33%)
Loss Trades:
22 (66.67%)
Best trade:
200.00 USD
Worst trade:
-113.24 USD
Gross Profit:
1 679.03 USD (213 879 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 883.38 USD (222 689 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (336.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
400.00 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
3.82%
Max deposit load:
13.58%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.20
Long Trades:
20 (60.61%)
Short Trades:
13 (39.39%)
Profit Factor:
0.89
Expected Payoff:
-6.19 USD
Average Profit:
152.64 USD
Average Loss:
-85.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-1 020.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 020.82 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-11.40%
Algo trading:
3%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
603.65 USD
Maximal:
1 028.52 USD (72.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
44.95% (1 027.82 USD)
By Equity:
6.53% (88.75 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 33
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -204
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -8.8K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +200.00 USD
Worst trade: -113 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +336.47 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 020.82 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
4.38 × 86
FxPro-MT5
14.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
15.57 × 205
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
22.70 × 90
ICMarketsSC-MT5
27.89 × 112
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Our strategy is built around a strictly controlled risk-reward ratio of 1:2. This means every trade is designed so that the potential profit is twice the potential risk, ensuring a balanced and sustainable approach to growth.

By maintaining this disciplined structure, we protect your capital while aiming for consistent long-term gains. Combined with our fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) on MetaTrader 5, the system eliminates emotional decision-making and executes trades with precision and consistency.

The result: a smoother, more reliable trading experience focused on the XAUUSD (gold) market.

No reviews
2025.12.22 06:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 09:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 13:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 07:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.26 15:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.14 09:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 11:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 13:43
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 07:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.24 09:07
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.15 08:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.01 14:09
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.01 14:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.01 12:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.01 12:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.01 08:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 09:44
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Ezden Rally
30 USD per month
-6%
0
0
USD
1.7K
USD
12
3%
33
33%
4%
0.89
-6.19
USD
45%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.