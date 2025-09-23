- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|33
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-204
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-8.8K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Our strategy is built around a strictly controlled risk-reward ratio of 1:2. This means every trade is designed so that the potential profit is twice the potential risk, ensuring a balanced and sustainable approach to growth.
By maintaining this disciplined structure, we protect your capital while aiming for consistent long-term gains. Combined with our fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) on MetaTrader 5, the system eliminates emotional decision-making and executes trades with precision and consistency.
The result: a smoother, more reliable trading experience focused on the XAUUSD (gold) market.
