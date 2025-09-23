- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
33
盈利交易:
11 (33.33%)
亏损交易:
22 (66.67%)
最好交易:
200.00 USD
最差交易:
-113.24 USD
毛利:
1 679.03 USD (213 879 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 883.38 USD (222 689 pips)
最大连续赢利:
3 (336.47 USD)
最大连续盈利:
400.00 USD (2)
夏普比率:
0.03
交易活动:
3.82%
最大入金加载:
13.58%
最近交易:
4 几天前
每周交易:
1
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
-0.20
长期交易:
20 (60.61%)
短期交易:
13 (39.39%)
利润因子:
0.89
预期回报:
-6.19 USD
平均利润:
152.64 USD
平均损失:
-85.61 USD
最大连续失误:
10 (-1 020.82 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-1 020.82 USD (10)
每月增长:
-11.40%
算法交易:
3%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
603.65 USD
最大值:
1 028.52 USD (72.13%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
44.95% (1 027.82 USD)
净值:
6.53% (88.75 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|33
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|-204
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|-8.8K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +200.00 USD
最差交易: -113 USD
最大连续赢利: 2
最大连续失误: 10
最大连续盈利: +336.47 USD
最大连续亏损: -1 020.82 USD
Our strategy is built around a strictly controlled risk-reward ratio of 1:2. This means every trade is designed so that the potential profit is twice the potential risk, ensuring a balanced and sustainable approach to growth.
By maintaining this disciplined structure, we protect your capital while aiming for consistent long-term gains. Combined with our fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) on MetaTrader 5, the system eliminates emotional decision-making and executes trades with precision and consistency.
The result: a smoother, more reliable trading experience focused on the XAUUSD (gold) market.
没有评论
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
-6%
0
0
USD
USD
1.7K
USD
USD
12
3%
33
33%
4%
0.89
-6.19
USD
USD
45%
1:500