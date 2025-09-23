信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Ezden Rally
Deny Anggriawan

Ezden Rally

Deny Anggriawan
0条评论
12
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 -6%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
33
盈利交易:
11 (33.33%)
亏损交易:
22 (66.67%)
最好交易:
200.00 USD
最差交易:
-113.24 USD
毛利:
1 679.03 USD (213 879 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 883.38 USD (222 689 pips)
最大连续赢利:
3 (336.47 USD)
最大连续盈利:
400.00 USD (2)
夏普比率:
0.03
交易活动:
3.82%
最大入金加载:
13.58%
最近交易:
4 几天前
每周交易:
1
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
-0.20
长期交易:
20 (60.61%)
短期交易:
13 (39.39%)
利润因子:
0.89
预期回报:
-6.19 USD
平均利润:
152.64 USD
平均损失:
-85.61 USD
最大连续失误:
10 (-1 020.82 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-1 020.82 USD (10)
每月增长:
-11.40%
算法交易:
3%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
603.65 USD
最大值:
1 028.52 USD (72.13%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
44.95% (1 027.82 USD)
净值:
6.53% (88.75 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 33
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD -204
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD -8.8K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +200.00 USD
最差交易: -113 USD
最大连续赢利: 2
最大连续失误: 10
最大连续盈利: +336.47 USD
最大连续亏损: -1 020.82 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-MT5Real7 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
4.38 × 86
FxPro-MT5
14.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
15.57 × 205
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
22.70 × 90
ICMarketsSC-MT5
27.89 × 112
Our strategy is built around a strictly controlled risk-reward ratio of 1:2. This means every trade is designed so that the potential profit is twice the potential risk, ensuring a balanced and sustainable approach to growth.

By maintaining this disciplined structure, we protect your capital while aiming for consistent long-term gains. Combined with our fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) on MetaTrader 5, the system eliminates emotional decision-making and executes trades with precision and consistency.

The result: a smoother, more reliable trading experience focused on the XAUUSD (gold) market.

没有评论
2025.12.22 06:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 09:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 13:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 07:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.26 15:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.14 09:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 11:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 13:43
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 07:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.24 09:07
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.15 08:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.01 14:09
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.01 14:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.01 12:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.01 12:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.01 08:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 09:44
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
