Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / Index Scalper US30 DAX40 FTSE100
Luke Robert Foreman

Index Scalper US30 DAX40 FTSE100

Confiabilidade
59 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2024 52%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
1 924
Negociações com lucro:
1 160 (60.29%)
Negociações com perda:
764 (39.71%)
Melhor negociação:
471.05 USD
Pior negociação:
-301.54 USD
Lucro bruto:
17 754.04 USD (4 667 030 pips)
Perda bruta:
-17 436.10 USD (3 763 603 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
17 (308.34 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
549.80 USD (4)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.02
Atividade de negociação:
75.60%
Depósito máximo carregado:
25.07%
Último negócio:
5 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
7
Tempo médio de espera:
11 horas
Fator de recuperação:
0.23
Negociações longas:
1 212 (62.99%)
Negociações curtas:
712 (37.01%)
Fator de lucro:
1.02
Valor esperado:
0.17 USD
Lucro médio:
15.31 USD
Perda média:
-22.82 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
11 (-128.95 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-710.33 USD (4)
Crescimento mensal:
-32.46%
Previsão anual:
-100.00%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
312.16 USD
Máximo:
1 398.33 USD (58.19%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
53.66% (998.75 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
69.71% (2 735.32 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1145
DJ30 491
GER40 92
UKOUSD 51
UK100 37
BTCUSD 33
NAS100 15
EURUSD 14
XAGUSD 10
SP500 5
GBPUSD 5
XRPUSD 5
DJ30ft 3
GER40ft 3
USDJPY 2
EURGBP 2
AUDNZD 1
AUDJPY 1
NVIDIA 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 1.6K
DJ30 -700
GER40 -67
UKOUSD -62
UK100 -7
BTCUSD 30
NAS100 -19
EURUSD -126
XAGUSD 23
SP500 -5
GBPUSD -24
XRPUSD 6
DJ30ft 11
GER40ft -216
USDJPY 0
EURGBP -1
AUDNZD 1
AUDJPY -2
NVIDIA 2
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 104K
DJ30 -765K
GER40 6.9K
UKOUSD 291
UK100 -5.4K
BTCUSD 299K
NAS100 -28K
EURUSD -436
XAGUSD 461
SP500 -5.5K
GBPUSD -1.7K
XRPUSD 205
DJ30ft 11K
GER40ft -185K
USDJPY -28
EURGBP -27
AUDNZD 197
AUDJPY -188
NVIDIA 250
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +471.05 USD
Pior negociação: -302 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 4
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +308.34 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -128.95 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "VantageInternational-Live 4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 2
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
0.33 × 191
VantageTradingLtd-Live
0.34 × 259
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 15
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.84 × 389
JunoMarkets-Server
0.87 × 45
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.96 × 24
Forex.com-Live 536
1.00 × 10
VantageInternational-Live 4
2.70 × 351
VantageInternational-Live 6
2.83 × 6
Exness-MT5Real34
3.60 × 10
Bybit-Live-4
5.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 8
5.21 × 53
VantageInternational-Live
5.52 × 1666
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.60 × 10
VantageInternational-Live 13
5.94 × 154
VantageGlobalPrimeAU-Live
6.67 × 33
YLDFX-Server 01
7.61 × 197
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
8.93 × 702
Exness-MT5Real
8.97 × 75
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
9.31 × 1925
OxSecurities-Live
9.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
9.84 × 2034
Exness-MT5Real38
10.13 × 438
A signal that focuses mainly on index (US30, DAX40, FTSE100) but also Gold and forex pairs.

The main strategy is scalping, trading within the ranging price but also longer positions following a trending market.


2025.12.25 16:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 02:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 14:25
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 01:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.30 17:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.27 14:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.22 20:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 20:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 13:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.19 19:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.19 17:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 14:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 04:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 03:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 02:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 18:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 14:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 13:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.16 00:07
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.15 17:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
