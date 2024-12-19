- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Negociações:
1 924
Negociações com lucro:
1 160 (60.29%)
Negociações com perda:
764 (39.71%)
Melhor negociação:
471.05 USD
Pior negociação:
-301.54 USD
Lucro bruto:
17 754.04 USD (4 667 030 pips)
Perda bruta:
-17 436.10 USD (3 763 603 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
17 (308.34 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
549.80 USD (4)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.02
Atividade de negociação:
75.60%
Depósito máximo carregado:
25.07%
Último negócio:
5 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
7
Tempo médio de espera:
11 horas
Fator de recuperação:
0.23
Negociações longas:
1 212 (62.99%)
Negociações curtas:
712 (37.01%)
Fator de lucro:
1.02
Valor esperado:
0.17 USD
Lucro médio:
15.31 USD
Perda média:
-22.82 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
11 (-128.95 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-710.33 USD (4)
Crescimento mensal:
-32.46%
Previsão anual:
-100.00%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
312.16 USD
Máximo:
1 398.33 USD (58.19%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
53.66% (998.75 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
69.71% (2 735.32 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1145
|DJ30
|491
|GER40
|92
|UKOUSD
|51
|UK100
|37
|BTCUSD
|33
|NAS100
|15
|EURUSD
|14
|XAGUSD
|10
|SP500
|5
|GBPUSD
|5
|XRPUSD
|5
|DJ30ft
|3
|GER40ft
|3
|USDJPY
|2
|EURGBP
|2
|AUDNZD
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|NVIDIA
|1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.6K
|DJ30
|-700
|GER40
|-67
|UKOUSD
|-62
|UK100
|-7
|BTCUSD
|30
|NAS100
|-19
|EURUSD
|-126
|XAGUSD
|23
|SP500
|-5
|GBPUSD
|-24
|XRPUSD
|6
|DJ30ft
|11
|GER40ft
|-216
|USDJPY
|0
|EURGBP
|-1
|AUDNZD
|1
|AUDJPY
|-2
|NVIDIA
|2
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD
|104K
|DJ30
|-765K
|GER40
|6.9K
|UKOUSD
|291
|UK100
|-5.4K
|BTCUSD
|299K
|NAS100
|-28K
|EURUSD
|-436
|XAGUSD
|461
|SP500
|-5.5K
|GBPUSD
|-1.7K
|XRPUSD
|205
|DJ30ft
|11K
|GER40ft
|-185K
|USDJPY
|-28
|EURGBP
|-27
|AUDNZD
|197
|AUDJPY
|-188
|NVIDIA
|250
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +471.05 USD
Pior negociação: -302 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 4
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +308.34 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -128.95 USD
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "VantageInternational-Live 4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 2
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
|0.33 × 191
VantageTradingLtd-Live
|0.34 × 259
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 15
|0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.84 × 389
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.87 × 45
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.96 × 24
Forex.com-Live 536
|1.00 × 10
VantageInternational-Live 4
|2.70 × 351
VantageInternational-Live 6
|2.83 × 6
Exness-MT5Real34
|3.60 × 10
Bybit-Live-4
|5.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 8
|5.21 × 53
VantageInternational-Live
|5.52 × 1666
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|5.60 × 10
VantageInternational-Live 13
|5.94 × 154
VantageGlobalPrimeAU-Live
|6.67 × 33
YLDFX-Server 01
|7.61 × 197
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|8.93 × 702
Exness-MT5Real
|8.97 × 75
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|9.31 × 1925
OxSecurities-Live
|9.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
|9.84 × 2034
Exness-MT5Real38
|10.13 × 438
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
A signal that focuses mainly on index (US30, DAX40, FTSE100) but also Gold and forex pairs.
The main strategy is scalping, trading within the ranging price but also longer positions following a trending market.
