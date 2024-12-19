SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Index Scalper US30 DAX40 FTSE100
Luke Robert Foreman

Index Scalper US30 DAX40 FTSE100

Luke Robert Foreman
0 reviews
Reliability
60 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 8%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 931
Profit Trades:
1 163 (60.22%)
Loss Trades:
768 (39.77%)
Best trade:
471.05 USD
Worst trade:
-301.54 USD
Gross Profit:
17 782.69 USD (4 667 173 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17 748.10 USD (3 765 116 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (308.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
549.80 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
74.01%
Max deposit load:
25.07%
Latest trade:
7 minutes ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.02
Long Trades:
1 215 (62.92%)
Short Trades:
716 (37.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
0.02 USD
Average Profit:
15.29 USD
Average Loss:
-23.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-128.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-710.33 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-50.64%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
312.16 USD
Maximal:
1 398.33 USD (58.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
59.22% (988.87 USD)
By Equity:
69.71% (2 735.32 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1148
DJ30 491
GER40 92
UKOUSD 51
UK100 37
BTCUSD 33
NAS100 15
EURUSD 14
XAGUSD 14
SP500 5
GBPUSD 5
XRPUSD 5
DJ30ft 3
GER40ft 3
USDJPY 2
EURGBP 2
AUDNZD 1
AUDJPY 1
NVIDIA 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.5K
DJ30 -700
GER40 -67
UKOUSD -62
UK100 -7
BTCUSD 30
NAS100 -19
EURUSD -126
XAGUSD -186
SP500 -5
GBPUSD -24
XRPUSD 6
DJ30ft 11
GER40ft -216
USDJPY 0
EURGBP -1
AUDNZD 1
AUDJPY -2
NVIDIA 2
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 104K
DJ30 -765K
GER40 6.9K
UKOUSD 291
UK100 -5.4K
BTCUSD 299K
NAS100 -28K
EURUSD -436
XAGUSD -167
SP500 -5.5K
GBPUSD -1.7K
XRPUSD 205
DJ30ft 11K
GER40ft -185K
USDJPY -28
EURGBP -27
AUDNZD 197
AUDJPY -188
NVIDIA 250
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +471.05 USD
Worst trade: -302 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +308.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -128.95 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 2
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
0.33 × 191
VantageTradingLtd-Live
0.34 × 259
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 15
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.84 × 389
JunoMarkets-Server
0.87 × 45
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.96 × 24
Forex.com-Live 536
1.00 × 10
VantageInternational-Live 4
2.70 × 351
VantageInternational-Live 6
2.83 × 6
Exness-MT5Real34
3.60 × 10
Bybit-Live-4
5.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 8
5.21 × 53
VantageInternational-Live
5.52 × 1666
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.60 × 10
VantageInternational-Live 13
5.94 × 154
VantageGlobalPrimeAU-Live
6.67 × 33
YLDFX-Server 01
7.61 × 197
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
8.93 × 702
Exness-MT5Real
8.97 × 75
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
9.31 × 1925
OxSecurities-Live
9.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
9.84 × 2034
Exness-MT5Real38
10.13 × 438
11 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

A signal that focuses mainly on index (US30, DAX40, FTSE100) but also Gold and forex pairs.

The main strategy is scalping, trading within the ranging price but also longer positions following a trending market.


No reviews
2025.12.29 13:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.28 22:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.25 16:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 02:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 14:25
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 01:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.30 17:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.27 14:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.22 20:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 20:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 13:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.19 19:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.19 17:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 14:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 04:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 03:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 02:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 18:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 14:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 13:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Index Scalper US30 DAX40 FTSE100
30 USD per month
8%
0
0
USD
681
USD
60
0%
1 931
60%
74%
1.00
0.02
USD
70%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.