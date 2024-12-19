- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 931
Profit Trades:
1 163 (60.22%)
Loss Trades:
768 (39.77%)
Best trade:
471.05 USD
Worst trade:
-301.54 USD
Gross Profit:
17 782.69 USD (4 667 173 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17 748.10 USD (3 765 116 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (308.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
549.80 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
74.01%
Max deposit load:
25.07%
Latest trade:
7 minutes ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.02
Long Trades:
1 215 (62.92%)
Short Trades:
716 (37.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
0.02 USD
Average Profit:
15.29 USD
Average Loss:
-23.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-128.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-710.33 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-50.64%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
312.16 USD
Maximal:
1 398.33 USD (58.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
59.22% (988.87 USD)
By Equity:
69.71% (2 735.32 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1148
|DJ30
|491
|GER40
|92
|UKOUSD
|51
|UK100
|37
|BTCUSD
|33
|NAS100
|15
|EURUSD
|14
|XAGUSD
|14
|SP500
|5
|GBPUSD
|5
|XRPUSD
|5
|DJ30ft
|3
|GER40ft
|3
|USDJPY
|2
|EURGBP
|2
|AUDNZD
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|NVIDIA
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.5K
|DJ30
|-700
|GER40
|-67
|UKOUSD
|-62
|UK100
|-7
|BTCUSD
|30
|NAS100
|-19
|EURUSD
|-126
|XAGUSD
|-186
|SP500
|-5
|GBPUSD
|-24
|XRPUSD
|6
|DJ30ft
|11
|GER40ft
|-216
|USDJPY
|0
|EURGBP
|-1
|AUDNZD
|1
|AUDJPY
|-2
|NVIDIA
|2
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|104K
|DJ30
|-765K
|GER40
|6.9K
|UKOUSD
|291
|UK100
|-5.4K
|BTCUSD
|299K
|NAS100
|-28K
|EURUSD
|-436
|XAGUSD
|-167
|SP500
|-5.5K
|GBPUSD
|-1.7K
|XRPUSD
|205
|DJ30ft
|11K
|GER40ft
|-185K
|USDJPY
|-28
|EURGBP
|-27
|AUDNZD
|197
|AUDJPY
|-188
|NVIDIA
|250
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +471.05 USD
Worst trade: -302 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +308.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -128.95 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 2
|
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
|0.33 × 191
|
VantageTradingLtd-Live
|0.34 × 259
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|0.50 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.84 × 389
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.87 × 45
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.96 × 24
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|1.00 × 10
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|2.70 × 351
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|2.83 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real34
|3.60 × 10
|
Bybit-Live-4
|5.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|5.21 × 53
|
VantageInternational-Live
|5.52 × 1666
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|5.60 × 10
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|5.94 × 154
|
VantageGlobalPrimeAU-Live
|6.67 × 33
|
YLDFX-Server 01
|7.61 × 197
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|8.93 × 702
|
Exness-MT5Real
|8.97 × 75
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|9.31 × 1925
|
OxSecurities-Live
|9.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|9.84 × 2034
|
Exness-MT5Real38
|10.13 × 438
A signal that focuses mainly on index (US30, DAX40, FTSE100) but also Gold and forex pairs.
The main strategy is scalping, trading within the ranging price but also longer positions following a trending market.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
8%
0
0
USD
USD
681
USD
USD
60
0%
1 931
60%
74%
1.00
0.02
USD
USD
70%
1:500