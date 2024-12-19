- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 931
Transacciones Rentables:
1 163 (60.22%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
768 (39.77%)
Mejor transacción:
471.05 USD
Peor transacción:
-301.54 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
17 782.69 USD (4 667 173 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-17 748.10 USD (3 765 116 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
17 (308.34 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
549.80 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.01
Actividad comercial:
74.01%
Carga máxima del depósito:
25.07%
Último trade:
4 horas
Trades a la semana:
8
Tiempo medio de espera:
11 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
0.02
Transacciones Largas:
1 215 (62.92%)
Transacciones Cortas:
716 (37.08%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.00
Beneficio Esperado:
0.02 USD
Beneficio medio:
15.29 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-23.11 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
11 (-128.95 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-710.33 USD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
-50.64%
Pronóstico anual:
-100.00%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
312.16 USD
Máxima:
1 398.33 USD (58.19%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
59.22% (988.87 USD)
De fondos:
69.71% (2 735.32 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1148
|DJ30
|491
|GER40
|92
|UKOUSD
|51
|UK100
|37
|BTCUSD
|33
|NAS100
|15
|EURUSD
|14
|XAGUSD
|14
|SP500
|5
|GBPUSD
|5
|XRPUSD
|5
|DJ30ft
|3
|GER40ft
|3
|USDJPY
|2
|EURGBP
|2
|AUDNZD
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|NVIDIA
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.5K
|DJ30
|-700
|GER40
|-67
|UKOUSD
|-62
|UK100
|-7
|BTCUSD
|30
|NAS100
|-19
|EURUSD
|-126
|XAGUSD
|-186
|SP500
|-5
|GBPUSD
|-24
|XRPUSD
|6
|DJ30ft
|11
|GER40ft
|-216
|USDJPY
|0
|EURGBP
|-1
|AUDNZD
|1
|AUDJPY
|-2
|NVIDIA
|2
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|104K
|DJ30
|-765K
|GER40
|6.9K
|UKOUSD
|291
|UK100
|-5.4K
|BTCUSD
|299K
|NAS100
|-28K
|EURUSD
|-436
|XAGUSD
|-167
|SP500
|-5.5K
|GBPUSD
|-1.7K
|XRPUSD
|205
|DJ30ft
|11K
|GER40ft
|-185K
|USDJPY
|-28
|EURGBP
|-27
|AUDNZD
|197
|AUDJPY
|-188
|NVIDIA
|250
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +471.05 USD
Peor transacción: -302 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +308.34 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -128.95 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "VantageInternational-Live 4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 2
|
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
|0.33 × 191
|
VantageTradingLtd-Live
|0.34 × 259
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|0.50 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.84 × 389
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.87 × 45
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.96 × 24
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|1.00 × 10
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|2.70 × 351
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|2.83 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real34
|3.60 × 10
|
Bybit-Live-4
|5.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|5.21 × 53
|
VantageInternational-Live
|5.52 × 1666
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|5.60 × 10
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|5.94 × 154
|
VantageGlobalPrimeAU-Live
|6.67 × 33
|
YLDFX-Server 01
|7.61 × 197
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|8.93 × 702
|
Exness-MT5Real
|8.97 × 75
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|9.31 × 1925
|
OxSecurities-Live
|9.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|9.84 × 2034
|
Exness-MT5Real38
|10.13 × 438
otros 11...Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
A signal that focuses mainly on index (US30, DAX40, FTSE100) but also Gold and forex pairs.
The main strategy is scalping, trading within the ranging price but also longer positions following a trending market.
