Señales / MetaTrader 5 / Index Scalper US30 DAX40 FTSE100
Luke Robert Foreman

Index Scalper US30 DAX40 FTSE100

Luke Robert Foreman
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
60 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2024 8%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 931
Transacciones Rentables:
1 163 (60.22%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
768 (39.77%)
Mejor transacción:
471.05 USD
Peor transacción:
-301.54 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
17 782.69 USD (4 667 173 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-17 748.10 USD (3 765 116 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
17 (308.34 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
549.80 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.01
Actividad comercial:
74.01%
Carga máxima del depósito:
25.07%
Último trade:
4 horas
Trades a la semana:
8
Tiempo medio de espera:
11 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
0.02
Transacciones Largas:
1 215 (62.92%)
Transacciones Cortas:
716 (37.08%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.00
Beneficio Esperado:
0.02 USD
Beneficio medio:
15.29 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-23.11 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
11 (-128.95 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-710.33 USD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
-50.64%
Pronóstico anual:
-100.00%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
312.16 USD
Máxima:
1 398.33 USD (58.19%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
59.22% (988.87 USD)
De fondos:
69.71% (2 735.32 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1148
DJ30 491
GER40 92
UKOUSD 51
UK100 37
BTCUSD 33
NAS100 15
EURUSD 14
XAGUSD 14
SP500 5
GBPUSD 5
XRPUSD 5
DJ30ft 3
GER40ft 3
USDJPY 2
EURGBP 2
AUDNZD 1
AUDJPY 1
NVIDIA 1
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 1.5K
DJ30 -700
GER40 -67
UKOUSD -62
UK100 -7
BTCUSD 30
NAS100 -19
EURUSD -126
XAGUSD -186
SP500 -5
GBPUSD -24
XRPUSD 6
DJ30ft 11
GER40ft -216
USDJPY 0
EURGBP -1
AUDNZD 1
AUDJPY -2
NVIDIA 2
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 104K
DJ30 -765K
GER40 6.9K
UKOUSD 291
UK100 -5.4K
BTCUSD 299K
NAS100 -28K
EURUSD -436
XAGUSD -167
SP500 -5.5K
GBPUSD -1.7K
XRPUSD 205
DJ30ft 11K
GER40ft -185K
USDJPY -28
EURGBP -27
AUDNZD 197
AUDJPY -188
NVIDIA 250
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +471.05 USD
Peor transacción: -302 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +308.34 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -128.95 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "VantageInternational-Live 4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

A signal that focuses mainly on index (US30, DAX40, FTSE100) but also Gold and forex pairs.

The main strategy is scalping, trading within the ranging price but also longer positions following a trending market.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.29 13:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.28 22:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.25 16:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 02:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 14:25
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 01:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.30 17:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.27 14:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.22 20:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 20:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 13:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.19 19:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.19 17:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 14:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 04:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 03:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 02:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 18:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 14:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 13:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
