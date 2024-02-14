- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Negociações:
293
Negociações com lucro:
257 (87.71%)
Negociações com perda:
36 (12.29%)
Melhor negociação:
40.03 USD
Pior negociação:
-26.78 USD
Lucro bruto:
1 596.40 USD (2 037 153 pips)
Perda bruta:
-239.48 USD (2 665 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
173 (1 380.70 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
1 380.70 USD (173)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.43
Atividade de negociação:
53.54%
Depósito máximo carregado:
36.20%
Último negócio:
4 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
2
Tempo médio de espera:
4 dias
Fator de recuperação:
18.01
Negociações longas:
64 (21.84%)
Negociações curtas:
229 (78.16%)
Fator de lucro:
6.67
Valor esperado:
4.63 USD
Lucro médio:
6.21 USD
Perda média:
-6.65 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
4 (-10.07 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-30.16 USD (3)
Crescimento mensal:
2.36%
Previsão anual:
28.63%
Algotrading:
38%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
23.78 USD
Máximo:
75.34 USD (10.77%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
10.77% (75.34 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
32.05% (195.40 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|USDZAR
|178
|USDJPY
|57
|EURUSD
|56
|EURJPY
|1
|NZDCAD
|1
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|USDZAR
|1.4K
|USDJPY
|-51
|EURUSD
|-19
|EURJPY
|2
|NZDCAD
|6
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|USDZAR
|2M
|USDJPY
|-607
|EURUSD
|97
|EURJPY
|175
|NZDCAD
|163
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +40.03 USD
Pior negociação: -27 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 173
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 3
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +1 380.70 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -10.07 USD
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
This is a "low leverage signal" where I open positions manually
Most of the position will be USD/ZAR some times other pairs
Target is 3% Month, maybe more but no minimum is guarantee, and also on December, January and August target will be lower due to vacation days.
Some position will be rest opened for more than a month
I will try my best
Ciao
Sem comentários
2 Years in gain in a row with the month 's average target achieved, and 2 years of movements with no one in lost.
