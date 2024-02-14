SinaisSeções
Vaij Begalli

IcmLowLeverage

Vaij Begalli
Confiabilidade
144 semanas
2 / 1.1K USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2023 321%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
293
Negociações com lucro:
257 (87.71%)
Negociações com perda:
36 (12.29%)
Melhor negociação:
40.03 USD
Pior negociação:
-26.78 USD
Lucro bruto:
1 596.40 USD (2 037 153 pips)
Perda bruta:
-239.48 USD (2 665 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
173 (1 380.70 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
1 380.70 USD (173)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.43
Atividade de negociação:
53.54%
Depósito máximo carregado:
36.20%
Último negócio:
4 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
2
Tempo médio de espera:
4 dias
Fator de recuperação:
18.01
Negociações longas:
64 (21.84%)
Negociações curtas:
229 (78.16%)
Fator de lucro:
6.67
Valor esperado:
4.63 USD
Lucro médio:
6.21 USD
Perda média:
-6.65 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
4 (-10.07 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-30.16 USD (3)
Crescimento mensal:
2.36%
Previsão anual:
28.63%
Algotrading:
38%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
23.78 USD
Máximo:
75.34 USD (10.77%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
10.77% (75.34 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
32.05% (195.40 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
USDZAR 178
USDJPY 57
EURUSD 56
EURJPY 1
NZDCAD 1
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
USDZAR 1.4K
USDJPY -51
EURUSD -19
EURJPY 2
NZDCAD 6
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
USDZAR 2M
USDJPY -607
EURUSD 97
EURJPY 175
NZDCAD 163
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +40.03 USD
Pior negociação: -27 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 173
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 3
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +1 380.70 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -10.07 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.10 × 20
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.57 × 14
RoboForex-ECN
0.67 × 452
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.95 × 21
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.00 × 24
Exness-MT5Real39
1.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
1.05 × 21
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.10 × 20
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.18 × 28
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.27 × 26
FundingTradersGroup-Server
1.40 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.62 × 216
DooTechnology-Live
1.69 × 16
TitanFX-MT5-01
2.00 × 32
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.13 × 63
Darwinex-Live
2.24 × 34
Coinexx-Live
2.36 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 5
2.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real28
3.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
3.00 × 1
67 mais ...
This is a "low leverage signal" where I open positions manually

Most of the position will be USD/ZAR some times other pairs

Target is 3% Month, maybe more but no minimum is guarantee, and also on December, January and August target will be lower due to vacation days.

Some position will be rest opened for more than a month

I will try my best

Ciao

2025.12.17 17:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.13 10:50
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.10 20:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.05 20:00
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 17:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 14:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 10:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.02 15:26
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.29 21:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.29 05:46
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.20 06:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.17 18:52
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.15 06:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.30 12:59 2025.09.30 12:59:58  

2 Years in gain in a row with the month 's average target achieved, and 2 years of movements with no one in lost.

2025.09.15 15:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.04 19:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 17:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.12 17:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.06 08:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.23 17:34
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
