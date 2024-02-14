SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / IcmLowLeverage
Vaij Begalli

IcmLowLeverage

Vaij Begalli
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
144 Wochen
2 / 1.1K USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2023 321%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
293
Gewinntrades:
257 (87.71%)
Verlusttrades:
36 (12.29%)
Bester Trade:
40.03 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-26.78 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 596.40 USD (2 037 153 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-239.48 USD (2 665 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
173 (1 380.70 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 380.70 USD (173)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.43
Trading-Aktivität:
53.54%
Max deposit load:
36.20%
Letzter Trade:
5 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
2
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
4 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
18.01
Long-Positionen:
64 (21.84%)
Short-Positionen:
229 (78.16%)
Profit-Faktor:
6.67
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
4.63 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
6.21 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-6.65 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-10.07 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-30.16 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
2.36%
Jahresprognose:
28.63%
Algo-Trading:
38%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
23.78 USD
Maximaler:
75.34 USD (10.77%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
10.77% (75.34 USD)
Kapital:
32.05% (195.40 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
USDZAR 178
USDJPY 57
EURUSD 56
EURJPY 1
NZDCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDZAR 1.4K
USDJPY -51
EURUSD -19
EURJPY 2
NZDCAD 6
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDZAR 2M
USDJPY -607
EURUSD 97
EURJPY 175
NZDCAD 163
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +40.03 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -27 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 173
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +1 380.70 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -10.07 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.10 × 20
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.57 × 14
RoboForex-ECN
0.67 × 452
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.95 × 21
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.00 × 24
Exness-MT5Real39
1.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
1.05 × 21
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.10 × 20
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.18 × 28
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.27 × 26
FundingTradersGroup-Server
1.40 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.62 × 216
DooTechnology-Live
1.69 × 16
TitanFX-MT5-01
2.00 × 32
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.13 × 63
Darwinex-Live
2.24 × 34
Coinexx-Live
2.36 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 5
2.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real28
3.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
3.00 × 1
noch 67 ...
This is a "low leverage signal" where I open positions manually

Most of the position will be USD/ZAR some times other pairs

Target is 3% Month, maybe more but no minimum is guarantee, and also on December, January and August target will be lower due to vacation days.

Some position will be rest opened for more than a month

I will try my best

Ciao

Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.17 17:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.13 10:50
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.10 20:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.05 20:00
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 17:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 14:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 10:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.02 15:26
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.29 21:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.29 05:46
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.20 06:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.17 18:52
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.15 06:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.30 12:59 2025.09.30 12:59:58  

2 Years in gain in a row with the month 's average target achieved, and 2 years of movements with no one in lost.

2025.09.15 15:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.04 19:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 17:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.12 17:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.06 08:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.23 17:34
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
