Vaij Begalli

IcmLowLeverage

Vaij Begalli
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
144 semanas
2 / 1.1K USD
incremento desde 2023 321%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
293
Transacciones Rentables:
257 (87.71%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
36 (12.29%)
Mejor transacción:
40.03 USD
Peor transacción:
-26.78 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 596.40 USD (2 037 153 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-239.48 USD (2 665 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
173 (1 380.70 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 380.70 USD (173)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.43
Actividad comercial:
53.54%
Carga máxima del depósito:
36.20%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
2
Tiempo medio de espera:
4 días
Factor de Recuperación:
18.01
Transacciones Largas:
64 (21.84%)
Transacciones Cortas:
229 (78.16%)
Factor de Beneficio:
6.67
Beneficio Esperado:
4.63 USD
Beneficio medio:
6.21 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-6.65 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-10.07 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-30.16 USD (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
2.36%
Pronóstico anual:
28.63%
Trading algorítmico:
38%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
23.78 USD
Máxima:
75.34 USD (10.77%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
10.77% (75.34 USD)
De fondos:
32.05% (195.40 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
USDZAR 178
USDJPY 57
EURUSD 56
EURJPY 1
NZDCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
USDZAR 1.4K
USDJPY -51
EURUSD -19
EURJPY 2
NZDCAD 6
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
USDZAR 2M
USDJPY -607
EURUSD 97
EURJPY 175
NZDCAD 163
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +40.03 USD
Peor transacción: -27 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 173
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +1 380.70 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -10.07 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.10 × 20
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.57 × 14
RoboForex-ECN
0.67 × 452
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.95 × 21
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.00 × 24
Exness-MT5Real39
1.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
1.05 × 21
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.10 × 20
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.18 × 28
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.27 × 26
FundingTradersGroup-Server
1.40 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.62 × 216
DooTechnology-Live
1.69 × 16
TitanFX-MT5-01
2.00 × 32
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.13 × 63
Darwinex-Live
2.24 × 34
Coinexx-Live
2.36 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 5
2.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real28
3.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
3.00 × 1
otros 67...
This is a "low leverage signal" where I open positions manually

Most of the position will be USD/ZAR some times other pairs

Target is 3% Month, maybe more but no minimum is guarantee, and also on December, January and August target will be lower due to vacation days.

Some position will be rest opened for more than a month

I will try my best

Ciao

No hay comentarios
2025.12.17 17:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.13 10:50
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.10 20:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.05 20:00
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 17:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 14:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 10:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.02 15:26
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.29 21:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.29 05:46
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.20 06:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.17 18:52
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.15 06:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.30 12:59 2025.09.30 12:59:58  

2 Years in gain in a row with the month 's average target achieved, and 2 years of movements with no one in lost.

2025.09.15 15:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.04 19:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 17:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.12 17:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.06 08:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.23 17:34
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
