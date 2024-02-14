- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|USDZAR
|178
|USDJPY
|57
|EURUSD
|56
|EURJPY
|1
|NZDCAD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|USDZAR
|1.4K
|USDJPY
|-51
|EURUSD
|-19
|EURJPY
|2
|NZDCAD
|6
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|USDZAR
|2M
|USDJPY
|-607
|EURUSD
|97
|EURJPY
|175
|NZDCAD
|163
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.10 × 20
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|0.57 × 14
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.67 × 452
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.95 × 21
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|1.00 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|1.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.05 × 21
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|1.10 × 20
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.18 × 28
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.27 × 26
|
FundingTradersGroup-Server
|1.40 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.62 × 216
|
DooTechnology-Live
|1.69 × 16
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|2.00 × 32
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|2.13 × 63
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.24 × 34
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.36 × 11
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|2.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|3.00 × 1
|
OANDA-Live-1
|3.00 × 1
This is a "low leverage signal" where I open positions manually
Most of the position will be USD/ZAR some times other pairs
Target is 3% Month, maybe more but no minimum is guarantee, and also on December, January and August target will be lower due to vacation days.
Some position will be rest opened for more than a month
I will try my best
Ciao
2 Years in gain in a row with the month 's average target achieved, and 2 years of movements with no one in lost.
USD
USD
USD