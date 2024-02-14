시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / IcmLowLeverage
Vaij Begalli

IcmLowLeverage

Vaij Begalli
0 리뷰
안정성
144
2 / 1.1K USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2023 321%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
293
이익 거래:
257 (87.71%)
손실 거래:
36 (12.29%)
최고의 거래:
40.03 USD
최악의 거래:
-26.78 USD
총 수익:
1 596.40 USD (2 037 153 pips)
총 손실:
-239.48 USD (2 665 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
173 (1 380.70 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
1 380.70 USD (173)
샤프 비율:
0.43
거래 활동:
52.27%
최대 입금량:
36.20%
최근 거래:
14 일 전
주별 거래 수:
0
평균 유지 시간:
4 일
회복 요인:
18.01
롱(주식매수):
64 (21.84%)
숏(주식차입매도):
229 (78.16%)
수익 요인:
6.67
기대수익:
4.63 USD
평균 이익:
6.21 USD
평균 손실:
-6.65 USD
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-10.07 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-30.16 USD (3)
월별 성장률:
2.36%
연간 예측:
28.63%
Algo 트레이딩:
38%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
23.78 USD
최대한의:
75.34 USD (10.77%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
10.77% (75.34 USD)
자본금별:
32.05% (195.40 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
USDZAR 178
USDJPY 57
EURUSD 56
EURJPY 1
NZDCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
USDZAR 1.4K
USDJPY -51
EURUSD -19
EURJPY 2
NZDCAD 6
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
USDZAR 2M
USDJPY -607
EURUSD 97
EURJPY 175
NZDCAD 163
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +40.03 USD
최악의 거래: -27 USD
연속 최대 이익: 173
연속 최대 손실: 3
연속 최대 이익: +1 380.70 USD
연속 최대 손실: -10.07 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.10 × 20
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.57 × 14
RoboForex-ECN
0.67 × 452
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.95 × 21
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.00 × 24
Exness-MT5Real39
1.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
1.05 × 21
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.10 × 20
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.18 × 28
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.27 × 26
FundingTradersGroup-Server
1.40 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.62 × 216
DooTechnology-Live
1.69 × 16
TitanFX-MT5-01
2.00 × 32
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.13 × 63
Darwinex-Live
2.24 × 34
Coinexx-Live
2.36 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 5
2.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real28
3.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
3.00 × 1
67 더...
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오

This is a "low leverage signal" where I open positions manually

Most of the position will be USD/ZAR some times other pairs

Target is 3% Month, maybe more but no minimum is guarantee, and also on December, January and August target will be lower due to vacation days.

Some position will be rest opened for more than a month

I will try my best

Ciao

리뷰 없음
2025.12.17 17:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.13 10:50
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.10 20:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.05 20:00
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 17:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 14:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 10:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.02 15:26
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.29 21:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.29 05:46
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.20 06:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.17 18:52
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.15 06:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.30 12:59 2025.09.30 12:59:58  

2 Years in gain in a row with the month 's average target achieved, and 2 years of movements with no one in lost.

2025.09.15 15:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.04 19:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 17:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.12 17:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.06 08:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.23 17:34
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
IcmLowLeverage
월별 30 USD
321%
2
1.1K
USD
1K
USD
144
38%
293
87%
52%
6.66
4.63
USD
32%
1:30
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.