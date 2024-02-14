- 자본
트레이드:
293
이익 거래:
257 (87.71%)
손실 거래:
36 (12.29%)
최고의 거래:
40.03 USD
최악의 거래:
-26.78 USD
총 수익:
1 596.40 USD (2 037 153 pips)
총 손실:
-239.48 USD (2 665 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
173 (1 380.70 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
1 380.70 USD (173)
샤프 비율:
0.43
거래 활동:
52.27%
최대 입금량:
36.20%
최근 거래:
14 일 전
주별 거래 수:
0
평균 유지 시간:
4 일
회복 요인:
18.01
롱(주식매수):
64 (21.84%)
숏(주식차입매도):
229 (78.16%)
수익 요인:
6.67
기대수익:
4.63 USD
평균 이익:
6.21 USD
평균 손실:
-6.65 USD
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-10.07 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-30.16 USD (3)
월별 성장률:
2.36%
연간 예측:
28.63%
Algo 트레이딩:
38%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
23.78 USD
최대한의:
75.34 USD (10.77%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
10.77% (75.34 USD)
자본금별:
32.05% (195.40 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|USDZAR
|178
|USDJPY
|57
|EURUSD
|56
|EURJPY
|1
|NZDCAD
|1
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|USDZAR
|1.4K
|USDJPY
|-51
|EURUSD
|-19
|EURJPY
|2
|NZDCAD
|6
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|USDZAR
|2M
|USDJPY
|-607
|EURUSD
|97
|EURJPY
|175
|NZDCAD
|163
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +40.03 USD
최악의 거래: -27 USD
연속 최대 이익: 173
연속 최대 손실: 3
연속 최대 이익: +1 380.70 USD
연속 최대 손실: -10.07 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
This is a "low leverage signal" where I open positions manually
Most of the position will be USD/ZAR some times other pairs
Target is 3% Month, maybe more but no minimum is guarantee, and also on December, January and August target will be lower due to vacation days.
Some position will be rest opened for more than a month
I will try my best
Ciao
2 Years in gain in a row with the month 's average target achieved, and 2 years of movements with no one in lost.
