信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / IcmLowLeverage
Vaij Begalli

IcmLowLeverage

Vaij Begalli
0条评论
可靠性
144
2 / 1.1K USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2023 321%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
293
盈利交易:
257 (87.71%)
亏损交易:
36 (12.29%)
最好交易:
40.03 USD
最差交易:
-26.78 USD
毛利:
1 596.40 USD (2 037 153 pips)
毛利亏损:
-239.48 USD (2 665 pips)
最大连续赢利:
173 (1 380.70 USD)
最大连续盈利:
1 380.70 USD (173)
夏普比率:
0.43
交易活动:
53.54%
最大入金加载:
36.20%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
2
平均持有时间:
4 天
采收率:
18.01
长期交易:
64 (21.84%)
短期交易:
229 (78.16%)
利润因子:
6.67
预期回报:
4.63 USD
平均利润:
6.21 USD
平均损失:
-6.65 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-10.07 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-30.16 USD (3)
每月增长:
3.24%
年度预测:
39.33%
算法交易:
38%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
23.78 USD
最大值:
75.34 USD (10.77%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
10.77% (75.34 USD)
净值:
32.05% (195.40 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
USDZAR 178
USDJPY 57
EURUSD 56
EURJPY 1
NZDCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
USDZAR 1.4K
USDJPY -51
EURUSD -19
EURJPY 2
NZDCAD 6
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
USDZAR 2M
USDJPY -607
EURUSD 97
EURJPY 175
NZDCAD 163
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +40.03 USD
最差交易: -27 USD
最大连续赢利: 173
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +1 380.70 USD
最大连续亏损: -10.07 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsEU-MT5-5 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.10 × 20
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.57 × 14
RoboForex-ECN
0.67 × 452
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.95 × 21
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.00 × 24
Exness-MT5Real39
1.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
1.05 × 21
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.10 × 20
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.18 × 28
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.27 × 26
FundingTradersGroup-Server
1.40 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.62 × 216
DooTechnology-Live
1.69 × 16
TitanFX-MT5-01
2.00 × 32
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.13 × 63
Darwinex-Live
2.24 × 34
Coinexx-Live
2.36 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 5
2.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real28
3.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
3.00 × 1
67 更多...
This is a "low leverage signal" where I open positions manually

Most of the position will be USD/ZAR some times other pairs

Target is 3% Month, maybe more but no minimum is guarantee, and also on December, January and August target will be lower due to vacation days.

Some position will be rest opened for more than a month

I will try my best

Ciao

没有评论
2025.12.17 17:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.13 10:50
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.10 20:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.05 20:00
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 17:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 14:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 10:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.02 15:26
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.29 21:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.29 05:46
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.20 06:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.17 18:52
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.15 06:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.30 12:59 2025.09.30 12:59:58  

2 Years in gain in a row with the month 's average target achieved, and 2 years of movements with no one in lost.

2025.09.15 15:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.04 19:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 17:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.12 17:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.06 08:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.23 17:34
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
