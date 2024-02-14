SegnaliSezioni
Vaij Begalli

IcmLowLeverage

Vaij Begalli
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
132 settimane
1 / 52 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 262%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
270
Profit Trade:
234 (86.66%)
Loss Trade:
36 (13.33%)
Best Trade:
40.03 USD
Worst Trade:
-26.78 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 457.62 USD (1 865 601 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-239.48 USD (2 665 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
150 (1 241.92 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 241.92 USD (150)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.42
Attività di trading:
52.54%
Massimo carico di deposito:
36.20%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
16.17
Long Trade:
64 (23.70%)
Short Trade:
206 (76.30%)
Fattore di profitto:
6.09
Profitto previsto:
4.51 USD
Profitto medio:
6.23 USD
Perdita media:
-6.65 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-10.07 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-30.16 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
2.85%
Previsione annuale:
34.53%
Algo trading:
41%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
23.78 USD
Massimale:
75.34 USD (10.77%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
10.77% (75.34 USD)
Per equità:
32.05% (195.40 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDZAR 155
USDJPY 57
EURUSD 56
EURJPY 1
NZDCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDZAR 1.3K
USDJPY -51
EURUSD -19
EURJPY 2
NZDCAD 6
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDZAR 1.9M
USDJPY -607
EURUSD 97
EURJPY 175
NZDCAD 163
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +40.03 USD
Worst Trade: -27 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 150
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 241.92 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -10.07 USD

This is a "low leverage signal" where I open positions manually

Most of the position will be USD/ZAR some times other pairs

Target is 3% Month, maybe more but no minimum is guarantee

Some position will be rest opened for more than a month

I will try my best

Ciao

Non ci sono recensioni
Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.