- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
270
Profit Trade:
234 (86.66%)
Loss Trade:
36 (13.33%)
Best Trade:
40.03 USD
Worst Trade:
-26.78 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 457.62 USD (1 865 601 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-239.48 USD (2 665 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
150 (1 241.92 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 241.92 USD (150)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.42
Attività di trading:
52.54%
Massimo carico di deposito:
36.20%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
16.17
Long Trade:
64 (23.70%)
Short Trade:
206 (76.30%)
Fattore di profitto:
6.09
Profitto previsto:
4.51 USD
Profitto medio:
6.23 USD
Perdita media:
-6.65 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-10.07 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-30.16 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
2.85%
Previsione annuale:
34.53%
Algo trading:
41%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
23.78 USD
Massimale:
75.34 USD (10.77%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
10.77% (75.34 USD)
Per equità:
32.05% (195.40 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|USDZAR
|155
|USDJPY
|57
|EURUSD
|56
|EURJPY
|1
|NZDCAD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|USDZAR
|1.3K
|USDJPY
|-51
|EURUSD
|-19
|EURJPY
|2
|NZDCAD
|6
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|USDZAR
|1.9M
|USDJPY
|-607
|EURUSD
|97
|EURJPY
|175
|NZDCAD
|163
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +40.03 USD
Worst Trade: -27 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 150
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 241.92 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -10.07 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.10 × 20
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.61 × 18
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.67 × 452
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.89 × 18
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.95 × 21
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|1.00 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|1.10 × 20
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.18 × 28
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.27 × 26
|
FundingTradersGroup-Server
|1.40 × 10
|
DooTechnology-Live
|1.69 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.84 × 187
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|2.00 × 32
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|2.16 × 62
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.24 × 34
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|2.50 × 2
|
Bybit-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|3.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|3.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|3.00 × 1
This is a "low leverage signal" where I open positions manually
Most of the position will be USD/ZAR some times other pairs
Target is 3% Month, maybe more but no minimum is guarantee
Some position will be rest opened for more than a month
I will try my best
Ciao
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
262%
1
52
USD
USD
866
USD
USD
132
41%
270
86%
53%
6.08
4.51
USD
USD
32%
1:30