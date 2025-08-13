Moedas / YUM
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
YUM: Yum! Brands Inc
148.24 USD 0.29 (0.20%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do YUM para hoje mudou para 0.20%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 147.89 e o mais alto foi 150.07.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Yum! Brands Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
YUM Notícias
- KFC dos EUA nomeia Melissa Cash como nova diretora de marketing
- KFC US names Melissa Cash as new chief marketing officer
- Why Is Brinker International (EAT) Up 0.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
- KFC firma acordo de franquia com a HD Holding da Turquia
- Consumers Flock Back To Restaurants Driving August Sales Jump - Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ)
- Yum Brands names insider Ranjith Roy as CFO amid leadership shuffle
- Yum! Brands announces key leadership changes ahead of CEO transition
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Yum! Brands stock dips as Goldman Sachs reiterates Buy rating
- Starbucks rolls out AI for inventory counting
- Yum! Brands plans to refinance $938 million in Taco Bell notes
- Australian KFC franchisee Collins Foods surges on upbeat sales
- How Taco Bell’s Menu Strategy Has Helped Boost Yum! Brands Stock (YUM) in 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Yum! Brands declares $0.71 quarterly dividend payable in September
- McDonald's to launch four new items inspired by classic 1980s era
- Dollar General stock holds steady as Telsey reiterates Market Perform rating
- Dollar General recalls Donny Lau to join as finance chief
- Historic fast-food restaurant closing in Chapter 11 bankruptcy
- Taco Bell to bring back five favorites after 20 years
- Can Domino's New Menu Additions Boost Average Ticket Size?
- Pizza Hut menu adds a completely new type of pizza
- Taco Bell menu adds Mtn Dew flavors, Street Chalupas, steak items
- Yum! Brands Is Pricey, Debt-Heavy, But Still Worth Holding (NYSE:YUM)
Faixa diária
147.89 150.07
Faixa anual
122.13 163.30
- Fechamento anterior
- 147.95
- Open
- 148.38
- Bid
- 148.24
- Ask
- 148.54
- Low
- 147.89
- High
- 150.07
- Volume
- 4.218 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.20%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.33%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -5.85%
- Mudança anual
- 6.28%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh