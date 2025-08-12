Currencies / YUM
YUM: Yum! Brands Inc
147.85 USD 1.08 (0.73%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
YUM exchange rate has changed by -0.73% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 147.50 and at a high of 149.92.
Follow Yum! Brands Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
YUM News
- KFC US names Melissa Cash as new chief marketing officer
- Why Is Brinker International (EAT) Up 0.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Consumers Flock Back To Restaurants Driving August Sales Jump - Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ)
- Yum Brands names insider Ranjith Roy as CFO amid leadership shuffle
- Yum! Brands announces key leadership changes ahead of CEO transition
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Yum! Brands stock dips as Goldman Sachs reiterates Buy rating
- Starbucks rolls out AI for inventory counting
- Yum! Brands plans to refinance $938 million in Taco Bell notes
- Australian KFC franchisee Collins Foods surges on upbeat sales
- How Taco Bell’s Menu Strategy Has Helped Boost Yum! Brands Stock (YUM) in 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Yum! Brands declares $0.71 quarterly dividend payable in September
- McDonald's to launch four new items inspired by classic 1980s era
- Dollar General stock holds steady as Telsey reiterates Market Perform rating
- Dollar General recalls Donny Lau to join as finance chief
- Historic fast-food restaurant closing in Chapter 11 bankruptcy
- Taco Bell to bring back five favorites after 20 years
- Can Domino's New Menu Additions Boost Average Ticket Size?
- Pizza Hut menu adds a completely new type of pizza
- Taco Bell menu adds Mtn Dew flavors, Street Chalupas, steak items
- Yum! Brands Is Pricey, Debt-Heavy, But Still Worth Holding (NYSE:YUM)
- CAVA Stock Down 23% Post Q2 Earnings: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold?
- Papa Johns makes bold new menu change to defeat pizza rivals
Daily Range
147.50 149.92
Year Range
122.13 163.30
- Previous Close
- 148.93
- Open
- 149.20
- Bid
- 147.85
- Ask
- 148.15
- Low
- 147.50
- High
- 149.92
- Volume
- 1.442 K
- Daily Change
- -0.73%
- Month Change
- 2.06%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.10%
- Year Change
- 6.00%
