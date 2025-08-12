QuotesSections
Currencies / YUM
YUM: Yum! Brands Inc

147.85 USD 1.08 (0.73%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

YUM exchange rate has changed by -0.73% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 147.50 and at a high of 149.92.

Follow Yum! Brands Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

YUM News

Daily Range
147.50 149.92
Year Range
122.13 163.30
Previous Close
148.93
Open
149.20
Bid
147.85
Ask
148.15
Low
147.50
High
149.92
Volume
1.442 K
Daily Change
-0.73%
Month Change
2.06%
6 Months Change
-6.10%
Year Change
6.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%