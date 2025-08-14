クォートセクション
通貨 / YUM
YUM: Yum! Brands Inc

145.29 USD 2.95 (1.99%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

YUMの今日の為替レートは、-1.99%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり144.80の安値と147.83の高値で取引されました。

Yum! Brands Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
144.80 147.83
1年のレンジ
122.13 163.30
以前の終値
148.24
始値
147.83
買値
145.29
買値
145.59
安値
144.80
高値
147.83
出来高
3.418 K
1日の変化
-1.99%
1ヶ月の変化
0.30%
6ヶ月の変化
-7.72%
1年の変化
4.17%
