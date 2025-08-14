通貨 / YUM
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
YUM: Yum! Brands Inc
145.29 USD 2.95 (1.99%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
YUMの今日の為替レートは、-1.99%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり144.80の安値と147.83の高値で取引されました。
Yum! Brands Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
YUM News
- Raising Cane’s rival closes failed fast-food locations
- KFC米国、新CMOにメリッサ・キャッシュを任命
- KFC US names Melissa Cash as new chief marketing officer
- Why Is Brinker International (EAT) Up 0.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
- KFCがトルコのHDホールディングとフランチャイズ契約を締結
- Consumers Flock Back To Restaurants Driving August Sales Jump - Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ)
- Yum Brands names insider Ranjith Roy as CFO amid leadership shuffle
- Yum! Brands announces key leadership changes ahead of CEO transition
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Yum! Brands stock dips as Goldman Sachs reiterates Buy rating
- Starbucks rolls out AI for inventory counting
- Yum! Brands plans to refinance $938 million in Taco Bell notes
- Australian KFC franchisee Collins Foods surges on upbeat sales
- How Taco Bell’s Menu Strategy Has Helped Boost Yum! Brands Stock (YUM) in 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Yum! Brands declares $0.71 quarterly dividend payable in September
- McDonald's to launch four new items inspired by classic 1980s era
- Dollar General stock holds steady as Telsey reiterates Market Perform rating
- Dollar General recalls Donny Lau to join as finance chief
- Historic fast-food restaurant closing in Chapter 11 bankruptcy
- Taco Bell to bring back five favorites after 20 years
- Can Domino's New Menu Additions Boost Average Ticket Size?
- Pizza Hut menu adds a completely new type of pizza
- Taco Bell menu adds Mtn Dew flavors, Street Chalupas, steak items
1日のレンジ
144.80 147.83
1年のレンジ
122.13 163.30
- 以前の終値
- 148.24
- 始値
- 147.83
- 買値
- 145.29
- 買値
- 145.59
- 安値
- 144.80
- 高値
- 147.83
- 出来高
- 3.418 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.99%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.30%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -7.72%
- 1年の変化
- 4.17%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K