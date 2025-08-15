Valute / YUM
YUM: Yum! Brands Inc
145.65 USD 0.36 (0.25%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio YUM ha avuto una variazione del 0.25% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 145.15 e ad un massimo di 146.95.
Segui le dinamiche di Yum! Brands Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
YUM News
Intervallo Giornaliero
145.15 146.95
Intervallo Annuale
122.13 163.30
- Chiusura Precedente
- 145.29
- Apertura
- 145.24
- Bid
- 145.65
- Ask
- 145.95
- Minimo
- 145.15
- Massimo
- 146.95
- Volume
- 3.924 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.25%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.55%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -7.49%
- Variazione Annuale
- 4.42%
20 settembre, sabato