XYL: Xylem Inc New
141.01 USD 0.30 (0.21%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do XYL para hoje mudou para 0.21%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 140.37 e o mais alto foi 143.39.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Xylem Inc New. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
XYL Notícias
- Here's Why Xylem (XYL) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Mizuho eleva preço-alvo das ações da Xylem para US$ 140 devido a ganhos de eficiência
- Mizuho raises Xylem stock price target to $140 on efficiency gains
- How Is Xylem’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Water Stocks?
- CRH appoints former Xylem CEO Patrick Decker to board of directors
- MWA: Secular Growth Tailwinds, Margin Expansion Potential And Attractive Valuation Support
- Medtronic To Rally Around 25%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Cemex (NYSE:CX), Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)
- Xylem stock price target raised to $130 from $125 at TD Cowen
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Why Xylem (XYL) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Earnings call transcript: Xylem beats Q2 2025 forecasts, stock rises
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Xylem declares $0.40 per share dividend for third quarter
- Xylem Stock Exhibits Strong Prospects Despite Persisting Headwinds
- Top Stock Reports for Morgan Stanley, PepsiCo & Comcast
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Here's Why Xylem (XYL) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Xylem (XYL) Q2 Revenue Up 6%
- Xylem Tops Q2 Earnings & Revenue Estimates, Raises '25 Outlook
- Xylem stock reaches 52-week high at 140.31 USD
- Xylem (XYL) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Xylem Q2 2025 slides: Revenue growth accelerates, company raises full-year guidance
- Xylem (XYL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Xylem earnings beat by $0.11, revenue topped estimates
Faixa diária
140.37 143.39
Faixa anual
100.48 144.83
- Fechamento anterior
- 140.71
- Open
- 141.57
- Bid
- 141.01
- Ask
- 141.31
- Low
- 140.37
- High
- 143.39
- Volume
- 2.184 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.21%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.32%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 18.04%
- Mudança anual
- 4.73%
