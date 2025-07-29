Currencies / XYL
XYL: Xylem Inc New
140.70 USD 1.18 (0.83%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
XYL exchange rate has changed by -0.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 139.94 and at a high of 142.11.
Follow Xylem Inc New dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
139.94 142.11
Year Range
100.48 144.83
- Previous Close
- 141.88
- Open
- 142.11
- Bid
- 140.70
- Ask
- 141.00
- Low
- 139.94
- High
- 142.11
- Volume
- 986
- Daily Change
- -0.83%
- Month Change
- 0.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.78%
- Year Change
- 4.50%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%