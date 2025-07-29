QuotesSections
XYL
XYL: Xylem Inc New

140.70 USD 1.18 (0.83%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

XYL exchange rate has changed by -0.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 139.94 and at a high of 142.11.

Follow Xylem Inc New dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

XYL News

Daily Range
139.94 142.11
Year Range
100.48 144.83
Previous Close
141.88
Open
142.11
Bid
140.70
Ask
141.00
Low
139.94
High
142.11
Volume
986
Daily Change
-0.83%
Month Change
0.10%
6 Months Change
17.78%
Year Change
4.50%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%