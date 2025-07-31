QuotazioniSezioni
XYL: Xylem Inc New

142.85 USD 0.65 (0.46%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio XYL ha avuto una variazione del 0.46% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 141.61 e ad un massimo di 143.81.

Segui le dinamiche di Xylem Inc New. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
141.61 143.81
Intervallo Annuale
100.48 144.83
Chiusura Precedente
142.20
Apertura
143.00
Bid
142.85
Ask
143.15
Minimo
141.61
Massimo
143.81
Volume
1.741 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.46%
Variazione Mensile
1.63%
Variazione Semestrale
19.58%
Variazione Annuale
6.10%
