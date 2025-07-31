Valute / XYL
XYL: Xylem Inc New
142.85 USD 0.65 (0.46%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio XYL ha avuto una variazione del 0.46% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 141.61 e ad un massimo di 143.81.
Segui le dinamiche di Xylem Inc New. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
141.61 143.81
Intervallo Annuale
100.48 144.83
- Chiusura Precedente
- 142.20
- Apertura
- 143.00
- Bid
- 142.85
- Ask
- 143.15
- Minimo
- 141.61
- Massimo
- 143.81
- Volume
- 1.741 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.46%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.63%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 19.58%
- Variazione Annuale
- 6.10%
20 settembre, sabato