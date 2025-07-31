通貨 / XYL
XYL: Xylem Inc New
142.20 USD 1.19 (0.84%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
XYLの今日の為替レートは、0.84%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり141.52の安値と143.34の高値で取引されました。
Xylem Inc Newダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
XYL News
- Here's Why Xylem (XYL) is a Strong Growth Stock
- みずほ、水処理技術企業ザイレムの目標株価を効率性向上により140ドルに引き上げ
- Mizuho raises Xylem stock price target to $140 on efficiency gains
- How Is Xylem’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Water Stocks?
- CRHの株価、114.41ドルで過去最高値を記録
- CRH appoints former Xylem CEO Patrick Decker to board of directors
- MWA: Secular Growth Tailwinds, Margin Expansion Potential And Attractive Valuation Support
- Medtronic To Rally Around 25%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Cemex (NYSE:CX), Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)
- Xylem stock price target raised to $130 from $125 at TD Cowen
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Why Xylem (XYL) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Earnings call transcript: Xylem beats Q2 2025 forecasts, stock rises
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Xylem declares $0.40 per share dividend for third quarter
- Xylem Stock Exhibits Strong Prospects Despite Persisting Headwinds
- Top Stock Reports for Morgan Stanley, PepsiCo & Comcast
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Here's Why Xylem (XYL) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Xylem (XYL) Q2 Revenue Up 6%
- Xylem Tops Q2 Earnings & Revenue Estimates, Raises '25 Outlook
- Xylem stock reaches 52-week high at 140.31 USD
- Xylem (XYL) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Xylem Q2 2025 slides: Revenue growth accelerates, company raises full-year guidance
- Xylem (XYL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
1日のレンジ
141.52 143.34
1年のレンジ
100.48 144.83
- 以前の終値
- 141.01
- 始値
- 141.52
- 買値
- 142.20
- 買値
- 142.50
- 安値
- 141.52
- 高値
- 143.34
- 出来高
- 2.853 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.84%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.17%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 19.04%
- 1年の変化
- 5.61%
