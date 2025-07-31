クォートセクション
XYL: Xylem Inc New

142.20 USD 1.19 (0.84%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

XYLの今日の為替レートは、0.84%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり141.52の安値と143.34の高値で取引されました。

Xylem Inc Newダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
141.52 143.34
1年のレンジ
100.48 144.83
以前の終値
141.01
始値
141.52
買値
142.20
買値
142.50
安値
141.52
高値
143.34
出来高
2.853 K
1日の変化
0.84%
1ヶ月の変化
1.17%
6ヶ月の変化
19.04%
1年の変化
5.61%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K