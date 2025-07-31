Devises / XYL
XYL: Xylem Inc New
142.85 USD 0.65 (0.46%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de XYL a changé de 0.46% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 141.61 et à un maximum de 143.81.
Suivez la dynamique Xylem Inc New. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
141.61 143.81
Range Annuel
100.48 144.83
- Clôture Précédente
- 142.20
- Ouverture
- 143.00
- Bid
- 142.85
- Ask
- 143.15
- Plus Bas
- 141.61
- Plus Haut
- 143.81
- Volume
- 1.741 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.46%
- Changement Mensuel
- 1.63%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 19.58%
- Changement Annuel
- 6.10%
20 septembre, samedi