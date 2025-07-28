Moedas / XRT
XRT: SPDR S&P Retail ETF
88.46 USD 0.80 (0.91%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do XRT para hoje mudou para 0.91%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 87.85 e o mais alto foi 88.98.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas SPDR S&P Retail ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
87.85 88.98
Faixa anual
61.33 89.41
- Fechamento anterior
- 87.66
- Open
- 87.98
- Bid
- 88.46
- Ask
- 88.76
- Low
- 87.85
- High
- 88.98
- Volume
- 11.961 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.91%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.30%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 27.98%
- Mudança anual
- 14.35%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh